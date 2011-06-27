Close

AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California

This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2003 Buick Century Custom. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.1L/191 engine will keep you going. This Buick Century comes equipped with these options: TAPESTRY/HIGHLANDER III CLOTH (STD), SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/CASSETTE & CD PLAYER -inc: seek-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, TheftLock & (UQ3) Sound system feature, 6-speakers, Concert Sound II, SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER, DRIVER 6-WAY, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 1SL -inc: cruise control, front/rear carpeted floormats, 6-way power driver seat, deluxe chrome-plated bolt-on wheel covers, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, FLOORMATS, CARPETED, FRONT & REAR, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRONIC W/SET & RESUME SPEED -inc: telltale in instrument panel cluster, Wipers, intermittent, front, Windows, power-inc: driver express-down & passenger lockout, and Wheels, 15" (38.1 cm), steel bolt-on, deluxe. Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Buick Century with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G4WS52JX31162956

Stock: 26562

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020