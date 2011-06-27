Used 2003 Buick Century for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$2,898Good Deal | $506 below market
2003 Buick Century Base134,940 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Red Rock Nissan - Grand Junction / Colorado
RED ROCK FOREVER WARRANTY. NO CHARGE 100% LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY RED ROCK vehicles with less than 75,000 miles, 7 years and newer, non luxury or altered vehicles, come with a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty. This warranty is valid in all fifty states. ALL At No Charge just for doing business with RED ROCK Auto Group. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. See Dealer for details. 2003 Buick Century CustomClean CARFAX.20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Buick Century with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J631130392
Stock: 4172249A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $1,998
2003 Buick Century Base179,249 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Leskovar Mitsubishi - Kennewick / Washington
2003 BUICK CENTURY, SALVAGE TITLE, SOLD FOR PARTS AND SALVAGE ONLY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Buick Century with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J931280397
Stock: Q1771C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,876Fair Deal
2003 Buick Century Base55,787 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Covert Ford Lincoln - Austin / Texas
2003 FWD Buick Century Custom TanClean CARFAX. 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.1L V6 SFI20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Buick Century with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J731119174
Stock: M6660B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $2,900Good Deal | $436 below market
2003 Buick Century Base139,956 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2003 Buick Century Custom. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.1L/191 engine will keep you going. This Buick Century comes equipped with these options: TAPESTRY/HIGHLANDER III CLOTH (STD), SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/CASSETTE & CD PLAYER -inc: seek-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, TheftLock & (UQ3) Sound system feature, 6-speakers, Concert Sound II, SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER, DRIVER 6-WAY, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 1SL -inc: cruise control, front/rear carpeted floormats, 6-way power driver seat, deluxe chrome-plated bolt-on wheel covers, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, FLOORMATS, CARPETED, FRONT & REAR, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRONIC W/SET & RESUME SPEED -inc: telltale in instrument panel cluster, Wipers, intermittent, front, Windows, power-inc: driver express-down & passenger lockout, and Wheels, 15" (38.1 cm), steel bolt-on, deluxe. Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Buick Century with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52JX31162956
Stock: 26562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $5,495Fair Deal | $263 below market
2003 Buick Century Base39,018 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Just Right Motors - Cherry Hills Village / Colorado
Super clean locally owned 2003 Buick Century. Only 39000 Miles! Regularly maintained. Clean carfax. Very comfortable reliable car! Visit Just Right Motors to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 303-783-2188 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Buick Century with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J531152559
Stock: 59610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$2,800Fair Deal
2003 Buick Century Base161,082 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Dan Cummins Georgetown Chevrolet Buick - Georgetown / Kentucky
THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS AS WAS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION. PREVIOUS OWNER INFORMATION AVAILABLE. HERE ARE SOME THINGS ABOUT THE VEHICLE THAT WE NOTICED AND THERE COULD BE OTHER ISSUES PRESENT! Carfax minor, Runs and drives OK, AC is Cold, Tires OK, Power windows not working, Missing 3 center caps, Has clear coat peel, scratches and dings (see pics). AS TRADED $2800 OUT THE DOOR!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Buick Century with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J231197619
Stock: 158B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $4,866Fair Deal
2003 Buick Century Base104,131 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Del Toyota - Thorndale / Pennsylvania
*FOR SALE DIRECT TO THE PUBLIC!!!! This vehicle is being sold in AS-IS CONDITION at wholesale NO HAGGLING pricing! This vehicle will only be available for a short time until our wholesalers arrive for liquidation.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Buick Century with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J831156931
Stock: 202443C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $4,995Fair Deal
2003 Buick Century Base91,596 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Art Moran Buick GMC - Southfield / Michigan
WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2003 Buick Century Custom 3.1L V6 SFI FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive **One Owner**, *Clean Carfax*, 15' Steel Wheels, 4 Speakers, 55/45 Split-Bench Seat, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Body-Color Power Outside Rear-View Folding Mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Custom Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, ETR AM/FM Stereo CD/Cassette, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Carpeted Floormats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Tapestry/Highlander III Cloth Seat Trim, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Buick Century with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J931287169
Stock: B3142G1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $4,995
2003 Buick Century Base97,340 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Courtesy Chevrolet Buick GMC - Kingsport / Tennessee
White 2003 Buick Century Custom FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.1L V6 SFI Fresh Oil Change, Local Trade, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel.20/29 City/Highway MPG20/29 City/Highway MPGWe are the only full GM dealer in the Tri City area! Please contact Pre-Owned Sales for more information and to schedule a test drive. At 423-246-4101.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Buick Century with Rear Bench Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J331280797
Stock: 252A20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $3,999Fair Deal
2003 Buick Century Base124,119 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Enumclaw Auto Exchange - Enumclaw / Washington
Only 124,119 actual miles on this pristine snow white beauty! Car-Fax Certified to be without accidents or damage. Lived it's whole life right here in this area. The smooth legendary 3.1 liter V-6 motor, plus automatic, air, tilt, cruise, power windows, locks, mirrors, AM/FM/CD player and more. Safe, dependable, front wheel drive, roomy, you name it and this one delivers at a great price too! ,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Buick Century with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J131132356
Stock: 20-100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,250Great Deal | $814 below market
2004 Buick Century Standard172,806 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Andy Mohr Toyota - Avon / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, AM/FM radio, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Weather band radio, 15" Steel Wheels, 55/45 Split-Bench Seat, Air Conditioning, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Rear window defroster, Roof Rails, Tapestry/Highlander III Cloth Seat Trim, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, MUST GO, REDUCED PRICE, MUST SEE, Cruise Control, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, AM/FM radio, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Weather band radio.Silver 2004 Buick Century 4D Sedan 3.1L V6 SFI FWD20/30 City/Highway MPGVisit us at: 8941 E. Highway 36 Avon, IN 46123 By Phone 317.713.8181 or www.andymohrtoyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick Century Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52JX41263514
Stock: TP6645B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $3,990Good Deal | $545 below market
2004 Buick Century Standard119,005 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Interstate Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - West Monroe / Louisiana
Only 119,000 Miles! Boasts 30 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Buick Century delivers a Gas V6 3.1L/191 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEEL COVERS, 15 (38.1 CM) BOLT-ON, DELUXE (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TIRES, P205/70R15, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD). * This Buick Century Features the Following Options * TIRE INFLATION MONITOR, TAPESTRY/HIGHLANDER III CLOTH (STD), STANDARD PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes Radio Data System, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume and TheftLock (STD), SEATS, FRONT LEATHER 55/45 SPLIT-BENCH SIX-PASSENGER SEATING includes manual recliners, storage armrest with dual cup holders and rear armrest, SEATS, FRONT CLOTH 55/45 SPLIT-BENCH SIX-PASSENGER SEATING includes manual recliners and storage armrest (STD), SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER, DRIVER 6-WAY, PAINT, SOLID (STD), LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENGINE, 3.1L 3100 V6 SFI (175 HP [130.5 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 195 lb.-ft. [263.2 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD). * Stop By Today * Come in for a quick visit at Interstate Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, 701 Constitution Dr, West Monroe, LA 71292 to claim your Buick Century!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick Century Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J941249409
Stock: D10610B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $2,999Good Deal | $298 below market
2002 Buick Century Custom110,170 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Watseka Ford Lincoln - Watseka / Illinois
Fresh Trade, What You See Is What You Get! Custom trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Dual Zone A/C, SPECIAL EDITION PKG SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Dual Zone A/C Buick Custom with Light Sandrift Metallic exterior and Taupe interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 175 HP at 5200 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: SPECIAL EDITION PKG ETR AM/FM stereo w/cassette, folding pwr heated mirrors, cruise control, front/rear carpet savers, trunk convenience net, rear window antenna, illum visor vanity mirrors, 6-way pwr driver seat, 15" chrome-plated deluxe bolt-on wheel covers, Custom Premium Pkg, Special Appearance Pkg, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/PWR-LOADING COMPACT DISC/ CASSETTE, AUTO TONE CONTROL seek-scan, digital clock, Theftlock. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. VISIT US TODAY: Located in Watseka, IL, Watseka Ford-Lincoln is proud to be one of the premier dealerships in the area. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to Customer Service is second to none. We strive to make your experience with Watseka Ford-Lincoln a good one for the life of your vehicle. Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Buick Century Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J021219504
Stock: L503B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $3,899Fair Deal
2004 Buick Century Standard94,027 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Castriota Chevrolet - Hudson / Florida
Odometer is 36419 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPG2004 Buick Century 4D Sedan 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.1L V6 SFI White
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick Century Standard with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J841165405
Stock: V428040B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- $4,988Good Deal | $266 below market
2004 Buick Century Standard90,612 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Valley Sales Of Hutchinson - Hutchinson / Minnesota
Valley Sales of Hutchinson is pumped up to offer this beautiful 2004 Buick Century in Augusta Green Metallic Beautifully equipped with 15 Steel Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 55/45 Split-Bench Seat, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Tapestry/Highlander III Cloth Seat Trim, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio! Augusta Green Metallic2004 Buick Century FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.1L V6 SFIOdometer is 39571 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick Century Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J841253645
Stock: 20598-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $3,995Fair Deal | $268 below market
2002 Buick Century Custom106,875 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Bad Credit? No Credit?? No Problem!!! Your JOB is your CREDIT!! Take a look at this fun to drive 2002 Buick Century Custom!! This vehicle is V6, 3.1L, FWD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Buick Century Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J821142705
Stock: c038131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2017
- $1,900Fair Deal
2002 Buick Century Custom218,363 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reuther Ford - Herculaneum / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Buick Century Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS52J321113404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,572Fair Deal
2004 Buick Century Standard68,264 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fitzgerald Buick GMC - Rockville / Maryland
"Super Nice 1 Owner MD Inspected 2004 Buick Century Limited Edition Sedan with Recorded Full Service History!!! Loaded with Leather Seats
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick Century Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WS55J441312816
Stock: G213168A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020