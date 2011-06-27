  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Century
  4. Used 1996 Buick Century
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Buick Century Base Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Century
Overview
See Century Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length190.9 in.
Curb weight3118 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height54.2 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Bright White Dia Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Med Garnet Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Med Cloisonne Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • White
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Machalite Metallic
  • Med Green Pearl Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Crystal
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Med Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Med Marblehead Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Black
  • Med Sea Green Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Med Adriatic Blue Metallic
See Century Inventory

Related Used 1996 Buick Century Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles