1991 Buick Century Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Remote keyless entry and steering wheel radio controls are newly available.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Schmidty,05/11/2008
I bought this car as my first (and so far only) car my sophomore year of high school. Bought at $600 and since then have put on new tires, starter, water pump and only one major repair over $100. Have only put about 9,000 mile son it, and I just creeped over 103,000 about 2 weeks ago. It's been a great car, gets me where I need it, the air still works beautifully, and it has some pick-up too with the 3.3 V6 automatic. I'm in the process of doing a mileage test but I usually only fill up every 2-3 weeks depending on how much I drive around. Well built car for a first ride.
joesdragons,01/01/2008
I would recommend this car to anyone. Being that it is a wagon i wasn't willing to give it a chance at first but the car truly caught me by surprise and won me over. great power when you need and great gas mileage to match makes this car a diamond in the rough. its lacks in the looks department but nobody needs a beauty queen to go to drive-in.
jimbos54,08/05/2003
I bought this car used in 1996 with 51000 miles on it. During the 7 years that I have owned this car there has been very few problems with it. The only major problem was the AC compressor went out at about 85,000 miles. There have been only minor things like the fan motor and has the power steering pump replaced at 90,000 miles. However, outside of that there has been only routine upkeep and maintaince done. This car still has great power when needed from the 3.3L 6 cylinder even after 113,000 miles.
yannie,09/09/2002
bOUGHT NEW IN 1991 16000 DOLLARS,HAS A V6 3300 engine. One set of tires, brakes three times, one control valve, a frayed wire to fuel pump,alternator and fuel pump. This car has been the best,it out performs any other car Iv'e ever had
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
