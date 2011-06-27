I bought this car as my first (and so far only) car my sophomore year of high school. Bought at $600 and since then have put on new tires, starter, water pump and only one major repair over $100. Have only put about 9,000 mile son it, and I just creeped over 103,000 about 2 weeks ago. It's been a great car, gets me where I need it, the air still works beautifully, and it has some pick-up too with the 3.3 V6 automatic. I'm in the process of doing a mileage test but I usually only fill up every 2-3 weeks depending on how much I drive around. Well built car for a first ride.

