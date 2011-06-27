  1. Home
1992 Buick Century Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Power door locks made standard.

Most helpful consumer reviews

GREAT CAR
bull_gator,03/09/2012
I have had this car for 10 of its 20+ years of life. It has been extremely reliable. The most costly problem was when the ac died. Other than that it has never failed me. The v6 is not refined but extremely reliable. After 20+ years I still get over 23mpg running to and from work. Cup holders would be nice but it is a basic bare bones get to work/school car.
The oldie but goodie
mikey,08/04/2008
I purchased a 1992 Century form along side the road from a little elder lady in 2007. It had 76,000 miles on it, I was like what a find. It had the opitinal 3.3liter v6 though that was a smart choice in my book. I had the car for about 4 months. I then turned the car over to my mother she loves the thing. It made the road trip to PA from South Carolina in 10hrs at aprox. 85 miles an hour the whole way never missed a beat the whole way. You should have seen the looks you get when you pass the BMW's on the interstate. Over all she has gotten it to 116,000 miles no probs. Great for $900
This car has been good to me.
Spectaman,10/12/2008
I bought this car used in 2003 for about 2200. I had to do a few repairs at first but after that this car has been very reliable. It does what it is supposed to do, get you to your destination. My only beef which might just be this car is that the heat isn't good when its cold, the air is great when warm.
Awesome First Car
s3b3r,07/01/2010
I am still driving this car, and as a first car this car is amazing. Reliable, comfortable and good on gas.
See all 19 reviews of the 1992 Buick Century
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
105 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Buick Century Overview

The Used 1992 Buick Century is offered in the following submodels: Century Sedan, Century Coupe, Century Wagon. Available styles include Custom 2dr Coupe, Limited 4dr Wagon, Custom 4dr Sedan, Special 4dr Sedan, Custom 4dr Wagon, and Limited 4dr Sedan.

