Excellent gas mileage for large car aprox 35 Hiway US Gallon quality excellent only problem replaced Brake rotors twice but they are very inexpensive Body still looks good after 7 winters

This car has been an excellent performing car. The Special Edition Package sets it off. The leather interior, dual automatic temperature controls, and chrome wheels are great and generally found only in more expensive automobiles. Never a reliability problem. Mileage runs 23- 25 city and 30-32 highway. May not do quite that well with an ethanol mix, but still close.

I also have a LaCrosse and the Century has a smoother ride and more comfortable seats, plus much better gas mileage in the city. Do not listen to the auto experts that believe a harsh ride, stiff seats and a run through the cones is what the real world of driving is. I have 9,000 on the Century and test drove both Camry and Accord prior to purchase, both rode stiffer and were not as powerful. Plus the quality with the Buick is just as good. The six is fine and getting on ramps and passing is no problem.

I have owned several Buicks since my days as a Buick parts manager in New Jersey in the mid-80s, and honestly have had a long love affair with the brand---my all-time favourite car is the 1959 Buick Electra, and I recall Buick as the car used on the TV show Highway Patrol in the 50s. I have owned many cars in my life, but few have given me the total enjoyment I got from my Buicks. When I was younger, I had a Somerset Regal, and in the late 80s I had a LeSabre. When I bought a Century, I was impressed at the power and economy it returned. Here was a V6 that behaved like an 8 cylinder but gave me 30 MPG. The velour=like seats were like relaxing at home on your couch. Driving position and all-around visibility were great. Unfortunately, an enemy firebombed that car and I moved on to another GM vehicle, then a Honda. As I'm getting older, getting in and out of the Honda got hard, so I looked into something bigger and much to my surprise, I got the opportunity to get a Century newer than my last one. It was love at first sight as I had easy access, comfortable bench seats with arm rests front and rear, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, power windows, mirrors, and door locks plus dual-zone adjustable A/C. The great sound system featured some new things for me as well---several bands to choose from, including weather and traffic, a CD player, and a readout that tells the song and artist now playing. This is no "barn burner", but after having a 4 cyl Honda Civic, it's satisfying to step on the gas and have this 3.1 litre V6 GO with authority. Best of all, my Century averages 30 MPG---impressive since my Civic got about 35 with a smaller engine and body. I'm very impressed, and feel like I'm driving a luxury car now/ Some added safety features door locks that actuate as you put the car in drive, headlights that turn on by themselves at dusk, remote door and trunk locks with a remote trunk opener in the glove box and key fob, and lights that stay on for about 45 seconds after you park your car and lock your doors at night. In short, this is a car that fills all my needs. Today, a year later, I finally put enough miles on it for the "change engine oil soon" light to come on. Since it took conventional oil, that was a relatively cheap service at our local Valvoline Instant Oil Change location. I still love cruising down the highway while listening to the great factory stereo that features song and artist info of the station that's tuned in. An added bonus is it still averages 26-28 MPG highway on regular unleaded...... Today (October 4, 2019), it's still giving me a pleasant driving experience, and have not had any expenses other than gas, insurance, and oil changes. It continues to be an affordable, reliable automobile that drives as well as it looks.

