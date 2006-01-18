  1. Home
Used 2005 Buick Century

2005 Buick Century
List Price Estimate
$1,416 - $2,952
Consumer Rating
(26)

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior, easy to decipher controls, low base price.
  • Mushy seats, engine lacks power and refinement, lacks the features of its more modern competitors.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although roomy and comfortable, the aging Century can't match the competition when it comes to refinement, features and resale value.

2005 Highlights

Changes for the Century's final production year are minimal; Glacier Blue Metallic replaces Graphite Metallic and a Special Edition option package has been added.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Buick Century.

5 star reviews: 65%
4 star reviews: 31%
3 star reviews: 4%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 26 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • fuel efficiency
  • comfort
  • value
  • appearance
  • handling & steering
  • climate control
  • sound system
  • driving experience
  • wheels & tires
  • acceleration
  • spaciousness
  • road noise
  • interior
  • lights
  • maintenance & parts
  • doors
  • dashboard
  • seats
  • engine
  • visibility
  • safety
  • ride quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.375 out of 5 stars, 05 Century
pradley,

Excellent gas mileage for large car aprox 35 Hiway US Gallon quality excellent only problem replaced Brake rotors twice but they are very inexpensive Body still looks good after 7 winters

5 out of 5 stars, 2005 Buick Century Special Edition
George from KC.,

This car has been an excellent performing car. The Special Edition Package sets it off. The leather interior, dual automatic temperature controls, and chrome wheels are great and generally found only in more expensive automobiles. Never a reliability problem. Mileage runs 23- 25 city and 30-32 highway. May not do quite that well with an ethanol mix, but still close.

5 out of 5 stars, Better than my LaCrosse
David Cowan,

I also have a LaCrosse and the Century has a smoother ride and more comfortable seats, plus much better gas mileage in the city. Do not listen to the auto experts that believe a harsh ride, stiff seats and a run through the cones is what the real world of driving is. I have 9,000 on the Century and test drove both Camry and Accord prior to purchase, both rode stiffer and were not as powerful. Plus the quality with the Buick is just as good. The six is fine and getting on ramps and passing is no problem.

5 out of 5 stars, Century is Impressive
Jack Hawk,
Standard 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A)

I have owned several Buicks since my days as a Buick parts manager in New Jersey in the mid-80s, and honestly have had a long love affair with the brand---my all-time favourite car is the 1959 Buick Electra, and I recall Buick as the car used on the TV show Highway Patrol in the 50s. I have owned many cars in my life, but few have given me the total enjoyment I got from my Buicks. When I was younger, I had a Somerset Regal, and in the late 80s I had a LeSabre. When I bought a Century, I was impressed at the power and economy it returned. Here was a V6 that behaved like an 8 cylinder but gave me 30 MPG. The velour=like seats were like relaxing at home on your couch. Driving position and all-around visibility were great. Unfortunately, an enemy firebombed that car and I moved on to another GM vehicle, then a Honda. As I'm getting older, getting in and out of the Honda got hard, so I looked into something bigger and much to my surprise, I got the opportunity to get a Century newer than my last one. It was love at first sight as I had easy access, comfortable bench seats with arm rests front and rear, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, power windows, mirrors, and door locks plus dual-zone adjustable A/C. The great sound system featured some new things for me as well---several bands to choose from, including weather and traffic, a CD player, and a readout that tells the song and artist now playing. This is no "barn burner", but after having a 4 cyl Honda Civic, it's satisfying to step on the gas and have this 3.1 litre V6 GO with authority. Best of all, my Century averages 30 MPG---impressive since my Civic got about 35 with a smaller engine and body. I'm very impressed, and feel like I'm driving a luxury car now/ Some added safety features door locks that actuate as you put the car in drive, headlights that turn on by themselves at dusk, remote door and trunk locks with a remote trunk opener in the glove box and key fob, and lights that stay on for about 45 seconds after you park your car and lock your doors at night. In short, this is a car that fills all my needs. Today, a year later, I finally put enough miles on it for the "change engine oil soon" light to come on. Since it took conventional oil, that was a relatively cheap service at our local Valvoline Instant Oil Change location. I still love cruising down the highway while listening to the great factory stereo that features song and artist info of the station that's tuned in. An added bonus is it still averages 26-28 MPG highway on regular unleaded...... Today (October 4, 2019), it's still giving me a pleasant driving experience, and have not had any expenses other than gas, insurance, and oil changes. It continues to be an affordable, reliable automobile that drives as well as it looks.

See all 26 reviews

Features & Specs

Standard 4dr Sedan features & specs
Standard 4dr Sedan
3.1L 6cyl 4A
MPG 18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable

FAQ

Is the Buick Century a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2005 Century both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Buick Century fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Century gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Century has 16.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Buick Century. Learn more

Is the Buick Century reliable?

To determine whether the Buick Century is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Century. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Century's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2005 Buick Century a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2005 Buick Century is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2005 Century is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2005 Buick Century?

The least-expensive 2005 Buick Century is the 2005 Buick Century Standard 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,040.

Other versions include:

  • Standard 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $22,040
What are the different models of Buick Century?

If you're interested in the Buick Century, the next question is, which Century model is right for you? Century variants include Standard 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A). For a full list of Century models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2005 Buick Century

Used 2005 Buick Century Overview

The Used 2005 Buick Century is offered in the following submodels: Century Sedan. Available styles include Standard 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A).

What do people think of the 2005 Buick Century?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Buick Century and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Century 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Century.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2005 Buick Century and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2005 Century featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

