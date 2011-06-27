  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(12)
1990 Buick Century Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

New door trim, passive restraints and an improved suspension debut. Air conditioning now standard. 2.5-liter engine gets more power. Power seat switches relocated.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Buick Century.

5(58%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(17%)
1(0%)
4.3
12 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

320K miles & STILL purring like a kitten
Tmansfield,07/16/2003
I purchased the car as a high school student in 1994 with 120K miles on it. It now has a whopping 320,000 miles on it (equivalent to driving to the moon and half way back) and I can't sing it's praises enough. The only major mechanical problem - I had to replace the transmission at 275K miles but that's it. I call it my wonder wagon, and I'm hoping to hit 400,000 miles!
never had a buick
mark11112,08/05/2003
hey i just pick up for 2 grand. it has the 3.3 motor in, boy buick did a good job, plus i bought off and old guy, the paint still good plus the car only has 69000. even the a\c work, the only thing i did was put new tires on it. see you on the highway( if u can keep up!!
WOW!!
buickman9290,09/27/2010
I origanly had a 92 Buick Century 4 dr. I cracked the raidatior didn't know over heated it. Then everyone thought i blew it up but i ended up driving it for 8 1/2 months after wit a rod knocking it had 149670 on it when i let her go it was the best dependable car i had till that time. Then i bought a 1990 Buick century 4 dr custom it had the 3300. Got it back in feb. she had 139000 on her when i got it. She now has 147258 on her and ill be darn if i cant kill her. The power is great, handles like a dream, its all i have owend sience i was 16. the body is a lil rough on it but she is in great running condition. every thing on the motor is in great shape all working great the only thing i have
Just keeps going
jjf,02/08/2009
I was given this car 2 years ago as a full-time student. It looks like a broken down rust bucket, but keeps on driving. At 174,000 miles, I have no complaints about this vehicle. It breaks the stereotype of of poorly built GM cars. The engine is an unstoppable workhorse. Lots of rust, I have seen others around with the same faded beige and same rust spots. Fuel efficiency is not as good as the 29 mpg highway when it was new. Poor turn radius; sometimes difficult to park If this car doesn't rust away, I might get another 100,000 miles out of the engine. I would consider another Buick (even though it's an old man's car.)
See all 12 reviews of the 1990 Buick Century
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Buick Century

Used 1990 Buick Century Overview

The Used 1990 Buick Century is offered in the following submodels: Century Sedan, Century Coupe, Century Wagon. Available styles include Custom 4dr Sedan, Limited 4dr Wagon, Custom 4dr Wagon, Limited 4dr Sedan, and Custom 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Buick Century?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Buick Centuries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Buick Century for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Buick Century.

Can't find a used 1990 Buick Centurys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Century for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,427.

Find a used Buick for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $19,970.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Century for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $13,599.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,025.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Buick Century?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

