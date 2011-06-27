1990 Buick Century Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$757 - $1,852
Used Century for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
New door trim, passive restraints and an improved suspension debut. Air conditioning now standard. 2.5-liter engine gets more power. Power seat switches relocated.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Buick Century.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Tmansfield,07/16/2003
I purchased the car as a high school student in 1994 with 120K miles on it. It now has a whopping 320,000 miles on it (equivalent to driving to the moon and half way back) and I can't sing it's praises enough. The only major mechanical problem - I had to replace the transmission at 275K miles but that's it. I call it my wonder wagon, and I'm hoping to hit 400,000 miles!
mark11112,08/05/2003
hey i just pick up for 2 grand. it has the 3.3 motor in, boy buick did a good job, plus i bought off and old guy, the paint still good plus the car only has 69000. even the a\c work, the only thing i did was put new tires on it. see you on the highway( if u can keep up!!
buickman9290,09/27/2010
I origanly had a 92 Buick Century 4 dr. I cracked the raidatior didn't know over heated it. Then everyone thought i blew it up but i ended up driving it for 8 1/2 months after wit a rod knocking it had 149670 on it when i let her go it was the best dependable car i had till that time. Then i bought a 1990 Buick century 4 dr custom it had the 3300. Got it back in feb. she had 139000 on her when i got it. She now has 147258 on her and ill be darn if i cant kill her. The power is great, handles like a dream, its all i have owend sience i was 16. the body is a lil rough on it but she is in great running condition. every thing on the motor is in great shape all working great the only thing i have
jjf,02/08/2009
I was given this car 2 years ago as a full-time student. It looks like a broken down rust bucket, but keeps on driving. At 174,000 miles, I have no complaints about this vehicle. It breaks the stereotype of of poorly built GM cars. The engine is an unstoppable workhorse. Lots of rust, I have seen others around with the same faded beige and same rust spots. Fuel efficiency is not as good as the 29 mpg highway when it was new. Poor turn radius; sometimes difficult to park If this car doesn't rust away, I might get another 100,000 miles out of the engine. I would consider another Buick (even though it's an old man's car.)
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Buick Century features & specs
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Century
Related Used 1990 Buick Century info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019