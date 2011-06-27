Estimated values
1996 Buick Century 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,352
|$1,763
|Clean
|$523
|$1,192
|$1,555
|Average
|$380
|$872
|$1,138
|Rough
|$237
|$553
|$721
