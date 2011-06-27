  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(49)
Appraise this car

2001 Buick Century Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy, plenty of features for the price, solid reputation.
  • Stodgy image, mushy seats, engine lacks quiet smoothness of a luxury car.
List Price Estimate
$1,105 - $2,621
Used Century for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Want an economical, value-packed non-descript sedan for Point A to Point B driving? The Century meets that need, adding just enough luxury ambience to make it worthy of the name Buick.

Vehicle overview

Back in 1997, a revamped Century hit the showrooms with a bigger, more ergonomic interior and roomier trunk, all wrapped in smooth, flowing sheetmetal that Buick stylists hoped would have a long shelf life. It appears they got their wish. Now five model-years old, today's Century has been growing in popularity each year, proving we shouldn't underestimate the market power of America's senior citizens, rental car companies or business-class road travelers.

Not much has changed for the 2001 model year. New rear-wheel house liners are supposed to minimize road noise and a special appearance package is now offered that includes monochrome exterior paint, blacked-out trim and 15-inch chrome alloys. An inside emergency trunk release has been added to all Centurys, just in case a child decides to play hide-and-seek. Other features include cruise control, a six-way power driver's seat, and an AM/FM cassette player with steering wheel controls. Opt for leather and you'll also get uplevel mirrors, seating and audio.

All Centurys receive the stalwart 3100 V6 that makes 175 horsepower and 195 foot-pounds of torque. The Century's smooth-shifting, electronically controlled, four-speed automatic transmission puts the power to the pavement. Inside, dual-zone climate controls are standard on all models. Electronic dual-zone climate control, which replaces slide-and-knob controls with push buttons and LED and digital indicators, is standard in the upper-level Special Edition and optional on the Limited.

Century comes standard with such features as remote keyless entry, automatic power door locks, daytime running lamps with Twilight Sentinel (which automatically controls the headlamps based on lighting conditions), door courtesy lights, battery rundown protection, antilock brakes, traction control, a tire inflation monitor and GM's PASS-Key II theft-deterrent system. OnStar in-vehicle safety, security and information service is now standard on Limited models.

Century stacks up well in the high-volume midsize sedan market, where it shows continued sales strength against its domestic rivals. A decent safety record and solid build quality make it an enduring favorite, while earning it ''top buy'' acclaim from more than a few consumer publications and rating organizations along the way. With the highest customer-loyalty rating in the segment, Century buyers seem prepared to stick with this Buick well into the new century.

2001 Highlights

New rear-wheel house liners promise a quieter ride on wet roads, a special appearance package is offered and OnStar in-vehicle safety, security and information service is now standard on Limited models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Buick Century.

5(51%)
4(25%)
3(18%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.2
49 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Average car
friddlebillrules@yahoo.com,09/28/2015
Custom 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A)
Bought mine for $1200 off a private seller. It needed and alignment and tires. It also had the ABS and "Trac Off" light on. I bought it with 165,000 miles on it and had a mechanic look over it and do some pressure tests. Only complaint i really have with this car is there is no rpm gauge on the cluster. kind of a pain but i can live with that. The car is extremely comfortable. I have a slightly bad back and driving for long periods of time doesn't mess with my back at all. The electronic seat adjustment helps out a lot too. The dash has a nice setup. Nothing is complicated and its easier to fix that a lot of newer cars. The engine is pretty nice. It holds up well with basic maintenance. With the higher mileage I have on mine I've never had to do anything with it. Previous owner did have to replace the intake manifold gasket, but that's a known problem with the Century. Has the perfect amount of acceleration. It not ridiculously fast but its not slow. Its got some pick up if you need it. You don't need to race in a Century. Once i got the alignment and tire fixed the car rode like it was brand new. Heck, it drove nicer than my brand new Kia Soul did. The car doesn't look flashy, but I still think it looks alright beside the rocker rust that come free with every Century. :-) If you find one for a good deal and you like it get it.
Great car
Jim,02/02/2016
Custom 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this car with 130k miles back in 2012, it now has 175k miles and it's still running strong. The only issue I've had is the a/c stopped working but I can live without it. Very reliable (and surprisingly quick) car. The only complaint I have is the lack of an RPM gauge.
A good one.
Krystal,10/06/2010
It seems that this model was either spectacular or failed after 33k. Mine seems to be a spectacular one. It has close to 175K and still runs great. It has mostly run on the old green coolant rather than the DEXcool (everywhere you could put coolant it is labeled 'green' from the previous owner). I get an average of 27 MPG from mixed city and highway driving. Once I got 40 on highway! The car is in pretty good shape.
Best car ever
KTS,09/04/2010
Bouught the Buick used,and haven't regretted it ever. Car has over 250,000 miles on it. I don't baby my cars, quite the opposite. We did replace the engine, but my son never changed the oil the year he had it, so our fault. The engine did have over 150,000 miles on it before it died. I'm driving her til she dies and don't think that will be soon. I drive this car everywhere across the state, on vacation. VERY DEPENDABLE!!!
See all 49 reviews of the 2001 Buick Century
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2001 Buick Century features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2001 Buick Century

Used 2001 Buick Century Overview

The Used 2001 Buick Century is offered in the following submodels: Century Sedan. Available styles include Custom 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A), and Limited 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A).

