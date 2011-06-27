  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Century
  4. Used 1994 Buick Century
  5. Review
1994 Buick Century Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

A driver airbag and ABS are standard on all models. This marks the first time ABS is offered on the Century. Coupe trimmed from lineup. The 2.2-liter engine gains 10 horsepower, and the optional 3.3-liter V6 is replaced by a 3.1-liter unit. When transmission is shifted into "Park," automatic door locks unlock themselves. Tilt steering is standard on Special. New gauges debut.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Buick Century.

5(37%)
4(42%)
3(10%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
4.1
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great visibility
Darlene,08/11/2009
I purchased a 1994 Buick Century from my father's estate. I first noticed that the car has excellent visibility so often lacking in newer vehicles. The car is great on the highway because of it's performance, it handles well, and I also appreciate it in the city because my all around visibility is so good. My main concern about the car is that the heat indicator seems to climb while on the highway. I recently had the radiator flushed and was told all was well, but it did not solve the problem of the heat gauge. This makes me nervous for long travel......if this problem could be solved, I would absolutely love this car.
Reliable and comfortable
pucksropper,06/27/2010
Great comfortable car to drive very reliable with 140,000. I bought this from the in laws who owned it along time before and no major issues. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a cheaper reliable car
One Good Car
chuckledwith,12/01/2008
4th Buick,1st Century. I have no major problems with any of the Buicks I have owned. Just little things that normally go wrong. Looks are OK, but it has gotten me cross country from Seattle to Connecticut twice and with unsurpassed fuel mileage, 23 mpg plus and still above 21 mpg. Car has been paid off for over 8 years now and I am amazed that car makers can't come up with anything better. Guess they don't get it.
O.K. Car
Pat069,05/05/2003
I got this car from my grandmother and it was okay at first, a basic, bland Hertz Rent-A-car. But I'm glad i got rid of it at the 100,000 mile mark cuz the tranny was going
See all 19 reviews of the 1994 Buick Century
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1994 Buick Century features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Buick Century

Used 1994 Buick Century Overview

The Used 1994 Buick Century is offered in the following submodels: Century Sedan, Century Wagon. Available styles include Special 4dr Wagon, Custom 4dr Sedan, and Special 4dr Sedan.

