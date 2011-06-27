I purchased a 1994 Buick Century from my father's estate. I first noticed that the car has excellent visibility so often lacking in newer vehicles. The car is great on the highway because of it's performance, it handles well, and I also appreciate it in the city because my all around visibility is so good. My main concern about the car is that the heat indicator seems to climb while on the highway. I recently had the radiator flushed and was told all was well, but it did not solve the problem of the heat gauge. This makes me nervous for long travel......if this problem could be solved, I would absolutely love this car.

