Used 1996 Buick Century Consumer Reviews
Old Reliable!
Great starter car! Bought mine used when I was 17 and it had 115,000 miles on it and several dings on the exterior. Got me every where and it now has 155,000 miles on it. Motor/transmission runs great and gas mileage is great at a whopping 28 mpg and that's in the country and city. Only bad thing about this car is window motor easily goes out and so do the automatic locks. I've put many miles on my car and driven it through snow, ice, mud, potholes and it never let me down!
So many still on the rooad
I bought this car in Florida, drove it around the country, through snow, rain, sleet, desert... It has always been reliable. Recntly I parked in a parking lot in our SMALL town and there were five Buick Centuries, from !980's through 2000 models. Little things like power window failures go, I replaced struts, but with regular maintenance, these cars seem to run forever, get good gas mileage, and my giant dog can spread out in the backseat!
my first car
i read a comment about it not being good for a teenager its all how you look at it. I was 17 when I bought the car from my dad. at first I was hesitant. Then I fell in love. It was reliable, smooth to drive , and so comfortable. I think its all the way you look at it I don't want to say the car fit me but I fit my car. mine was a custom edition. Well I am not quite sure it said custom on the exterior, but on the dash it said limited so I loved it and I think no matter the age this car is perfect. sad story mine was stolen and everything was ruined the leather was torn engine, taken out the list goes on. Now I am on the search to own my champagne colored whip once again.."it's all krystalle"
Grandpa likes gGandma's car
Oned it for 9 yrs,no major problems,yet little plastic things like to break off like the slide buttons on the radio or the knob on the front seat adjust or the plastic handle on the emergency brake. B after nine years of use that can be expected...still runs good and that is the most important part
"Auction Blues"
I purchased the vehicle at an auction for $2500 and based on appearance, one owner and 75K miles for a 1996 model it seemed like a good buy. After driving the vehicle 2-3 times a week for (5) months I now have the "auction blues" because of current repairs: New tire, oil pan/intake gaskets, rear shocks, headliner, accelerator/throttle adjustment, realigned drivers door so it closes properly, replaced cracked/peeling hubcap, electrical problems with passenger windows and brake pads . Repairs were $1065 added to the purchase price of $2500 for a total of $3565. So, I have a loss of $1865 per Edmunds appraisal of $1700.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Century
Related Used 1996 Buick Century info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Buick Encore 2019
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore