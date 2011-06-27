Used 1996 Buick Century Consumer Reviews

Old Reliable! BuickLover , 10/14/2015 4dr Wagon 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Great starter car! Bought mine used when I was 17 and it had 115,000 miles on it and several dings on the exterior. Got me every where and it now has 155,000 miles on it. Motor/transmission runs great and gas mileage is great at a whopping 28 mpg and that's in the country and city. Only bad thing about this car is window motor easily goes out and so do the automatic locks. I've put many miles on my car and driven it through snow, ice, mud, potholes and it never let me down! Report Abuse

So many still on the rooad Been Around , 05/25/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car in Florida, drove it around the country, through snow, rain, sleet, desert... It has always been reliable. Recntly I parked in a parking lot in our SMALL town and there were five Buick Centuries, from !980's through 2000 models. Little things like power window failures go, I replaced struts, but with regular maintenance, these cars seem to run forever, get good gas mileage, and my giant dog can spread out in the backseat!

my first car breazy love it baby , 03/14/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful i read a comment about it not being good for a teenager its all how you look at it. I was 17 when I bought the car from my dad. at first I was hesitant. Then I fell in love. It was reliable, smooth to drive , and so comfortable. I think its all the way you look at it I don't want to say the car fit me but I fit my car. mine was a custom edition. Well I am not quite sure it said custom on the exterior, but on the dash it said limited so I loved it and I think no matter the age this car is perfect. sad story mine was stolen and everything was ruined the leather was torn engine, taken out the list goes on. Now I am on the search to own my champagne colored whip once again.."it's all krystalle"

Grandpa likes gGandma's car russ , 05/14/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Oned it for 9 yrs,no major problems,yet little plastic things like to break off like the slide buttons on the radio or the knob on the front seat adjust or the plastic handle on the emergency brake. B after nine years of use that can be expected...still runs good and that is the most important part