Estimated values
2006 BMW Z4 3.0i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,197
|$9,591
|$11,555
|Clean
|$5,642
|$8,746
|$10,509
|Average
|$4,531
|$7,056
|$8,417
|Rough
|$3,421
|$5,366
|$6,325
Estimated values
2006 BMW Z4 3.0si 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,893
|$15,927
|$18,860
|Clean
|$9,917
|$14,524
|$17,153
|Average
|$7,965
|$11,717
|$13,738
|Rough
|$6,013
|$8,911
|$10,324
Estimated values
2006 BMW Z4 3.0si 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,774
|$10,355
|$12,429
|Clean
|$6,167
|$9,443
|$11,304
|Average
|$4,953
|$7,618
|$9,054
|Rough
|$3,739
|$5,794
|$6,804