Used 2006 BMW Z4 Consumer Reviews
3.0i Sport Package - dream car!
I am still in shock after I purchased the 2006 Z4 3.0i fully loaded with winter, comfort and sport packages for around $20,000 with 50k miles on it. I simply would have to search for a reason why buy anything else - including new, newer, or different model sport cars. With a push of a button this thing performs as if it had turbo or supercharged engine. The interior, though not Jaguar comfortable, hugs you tightly and holds you in one place to enjoy the show. Super tight sport suspension can take almost any corner at mind boggling speeds you can throw at it. Ditch the "run-flat" tires. Buy whatever you want at Tirerack.com for less than $500 and your car's shoes are back in order.
Z4 Coupe 3.0si... so far, so good
I followed this vehicle since the X Coupe Concept unveiling in Jan '01 and loved the look the moment I saw it. Previously owned a '00 Z3 M Coupe (S52 engine) and would rate the Z4 similarly but with welcome upgrades in chassis stiffness and cabin noise reduction. I-6 is inherently smooth, mechanically sophisticated, and refined but not sleep-inducing. Much better than the M3's S54 which I found to be rough, unappealingly raspy, and difficult to drive smoothly in traffic. Materials quality and fit and finish is fine but doesn't approach VW/Audi. Great steering feel and response. Somewhat heavy but appropriate clutch and shifting.
Great Roadster
I tested all of the competition (SLK 350, Boxster S, S2000, etc.), and I found the Z4 to be the best in class, especially considering the price. The Z4 has excellent power (and the sound of the I-6 is like tearing silk!), great fuel economy (averaging 26 mpg+ in mixed driving), tight, buttoned-down handling, plenty of room and great safety features.
Dream Car
I have owned this car since October 2009. Bought it used with 36k. When I purchased it the channel changer on the stereo was not working. It was still under warranty. The dealership replaced the stereo with a new one. Other minor issues including front brake rotors occurred and the BMW dealership took care of them all at NO CHARGE. The warranty is the best. The car handles like a dream. It certainly is a head turner. I had a minor accident because of a blind spot when you look back to back up . I love this car. It handles like a dream and the dual steptronic transmission is terrific. I am a BMW customer for life. The customer support and service is the best I have dealt with.
Unreal!
I cant believe this car! I havent had this much fun driving since I was 16. It's beautiful, turns corners like its on rails, and you can definitely getty-up and go with this engine. Invest in the 3.0si - you wont regret it.
Sponsored cars related to the Z4
Related Used 2006 BMW Z4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3