Used 2014 Audi RS 7 for Sale Near Me

- 50,550 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$42,995
Global Auto USA - St Paul / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2BFC5EN903601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,582 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$58,998$11,895 Below Market
CarMax Grand Rapids (Kentwood) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Kentwood / Michigan
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in MI, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 CarMax documentary preparation fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFC3FN900255
Stock: 19117411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,230 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$41,000$5,793 Below Market
Coastal Auto Group - Foley / Alabama
ONE OWNER, NEW TIRES, NEW BRAKES, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION/GPS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, NON SMOKER, RS 7 4.2 quattro, 4D Sedan, 4.0L V8 TFSI DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Black, Black Leather, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/AM/FM, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt stee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFCXFN900298
Stock: 14198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,076 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$64,500
BMW of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Dynamic Steering, Audi Pre Sense Plus, BOSE Surround Sound System, Delete Adaptive Air Suspension, Driver Assistance Package, Dynamic Package, Front & Rear Corner View Camera System, Sport Exhaust w/Black Tailpipes, Sport Suspension w/Dynamic Ride Control, Tornado Red Painted Brake Calipers, Wheels: 9.0J x 21 5-Spoke Blade Design Black. Panther Black Crystal Effect 2015 Audi RS 7 4.0T Prestige quattro quattro Automatic 4.0L V8 TFSI DOHC Odometer is 20185 miles below market average!BMW of Louisville is Louisville's First Choice for Luxury and Legendary Performance. Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery with a no-pressure, high integrity approach to your ownership experience. We have a huge selection of Pre-Owned Certified BMW's and Late model low mileage vehicles at aggressive market value pricing. BMW of Louisville is dedicated to finding you the right selection at the right price. Call 855 243 8038 or visit us today. Legendary Performance for less than you think!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFC1FN900979
Stock: P900979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 42,018 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$53,500$3,167 Below Market
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
A stand-out in its class, our 2015 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro Hatchback is jaw-dropping in Daytona Gray and is poised for pulse-pounding acceleration with a ride at the leading edge of comfort. Powered by a TurboCharged 4.0 Liter V8 that offers a potent 560hp while mated to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission with manual shifting capability. This remarkable All Wheel Drive combination rockets our sure-footed machine to 60mph in a mind-numbing 3.4 seconds and thanks in part to innovative adaptive air suspension, you'll be rewarded with a luxurious ride, brilliant handling and near 27mpg on the highway. With an athletic physique, our RS 7 exudes a sense of timeless elegance that has been enhanced by prominent wheels, adaptive headlights, LED running lights and a large sunroof. This Prestige offers comfortable seating four along with upscale amenities and state of the art technology. Soft leather on heated front seats with lumbar adjustments, four-zone automatic climate control and LED ambient lighting are just a few features that combine to make this a first-class experience. The voice-controlled Audi MMI system and Audi Connect seamlessly link you to your digital world with WiFi, Bluetooth, full-color navigation, and a premium surround-sound system. Just imagine yourself behind the wheel of this superb sedan where the art of driving may be more fun than the destination! Our Audi has been thoughtfully and meticulously designed to keep you and your precious passengers out of harm's way with advanced safety features such as a blind-spot warning system, backup camera, and Audi Pre Sense. This German Thoroughbred RS 7 is ready. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFC8FN900199
Stock: 900199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 17,617 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$63,995
Audi North Park - Selma / Texas
LOW MILES - 17,617! Prestige trim. Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Moonroof, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, Captains Chairs, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE, BANG & OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM, INDIVIDUAL CONTOUR SEATING PACKAGE . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Quad Bucket SeatsOPTION PACKAGESBANG & OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM 15 speakers, 1,300 watts, Dolby Digital 5.1, noise compensation, aluminum speaker covers and 2 front emerging tweeters in dashboard, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE Audi Pre Sense Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Audi pre sense front, 20-95 mph operation w/coast, 4 distance settings, stop and go functionality, resume and accelerate features, Stalk on steering column, speed shown in driver information display w/enhanced braking guard (ability to initiate a full-stop below 19 mph), Audi Active Lane Assist When the system detects that the driver is leaving the lane without signaling, the car, through gentle, corrective steering efforts, will assist the driver to remain in the lane, Additional steering wheel vibration also occurs, as well as hands-off steering wheel detection which will disable the system completely Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERAudi North Park will provide an exceptional level of service when it comes to every element of the four rings. Whether it is choosing your next new of Certified pre-owned Audi, completing scheduled maintenance, or showing your love for the brand with a purchase of additional parts or accessories, the management team at Audi North Park is committed to a customer experience that creates a fan of both Audi and this particular dealership for life.Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFC7FN900775
Stock: PN900775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 8,165 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$75,908
Audi Buffalo - Bowmansville / New York
This RS7 is exceptional. Indoor stored, spotless, no paint work, every available option less rear air bags. Original tires and wheels in new condition. Just reinstalled, it was stored with aftermarket wheels. We can send a copy of the original price sticker. MSRP $130,000 plus. The RS Audi high performance cars are hand built. We have this car in our showroom, ready for your inspection. 3VWH17AU3KM514786 Ibis White 16/27 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival! 2015 Audi RS 7 4.0T Prestige quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.0L V8 TFSI DOHC16/27 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Supercar performance; hatchback versatility; sublime interior; surprisingly good fuel economy. Source: Edmunds * The RS 7 is developed by quattro GmbH, Audi's boundary-pushing performance division and is the most powerful RS available in the United States. An RS-specific grille, aluminum-optic mirror housings, sleek adaptive xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, and black brake calipers help signal its sporting intentions. Having an artful body shell often entails a sacrifice in functionality, but with the RS 7, Audi designers were able to create a visually pleasing roofline while still preserving rear headroom resulting in a cabin that treats all passengers with equal generosity. The RS 7 is also a sensory delight with genuine wood and aluminum trim and Valcona leather-lined heated front seats. With the impressive engineering and innovation of the RS 7, the 560 hp monster under the hood is sure to get the adrenaline flowing. A masterpiece in its own right, the Audi 4.0-liter TFSI V8 engine cranks out undeniable raw power. The RS 7 rides on a sport-tuned Audi adaptive air suspension that is fittingly firm, yet exhibits the natural resilience inherent to air springs, along with the smarts to automatically lower itself for better high-speed stability. The Audi quattro all-wheel drive system features a rear power bias for a purer driving feel, plus a torque-vectoring rear sport differential to enhance precision in cornering. With its dual-clutch S tronic transmission, the RS 7 makes rapid-fire shifts through its seven speeds. Audi connect with Google Earth imagery and Wi-Fi connectivity allows for up to eight passengers to be connected. The 2015 RS 7 also includes Audi MMI Navigation and a 14-speaker BOSE sound system with iPod integration. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFC5FN900273
Stock: 173APU
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 48,137 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$59,495$271 Below Market
INFINITI of Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
Rare Loaded Only Daytona Gray Matte Effect ($6000 Paint Option) Audi RS 7 4.0T Prestige Quattro With *BLACK ALCANTARA HEADLINER, *DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE *AUDI ADAPTIVE CRUSE CONTROL WITH STOP AND GO, *AUDI PRE SENSE PLUS, *AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST, *CORNER VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM, *BACKUP CAMERA, *SPORT EXHAUST WITH BLACK FINISHERS, *21" 5-SPOKE BLADE-DESIGN WHEELS WITH TITANIUM FINISH, *POWER CLOSING DOORS, *CARBON OPTIC PACKAGE, *HIGH GLOSS BLACK PACKAGE, *FRONT SPOILER AND REAR DIFFUSER IN CARBON, *FOUR ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, *BLUETOOTH, *AUDI NAVIGATION WITH MMI TOUCH, *BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, *VALCONA LEATHER SEATS, *HEATED FRONT SEATS$125,830 MSRPCall 224-653-2901 For More Details and Availability
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFC6FN900265
Stock: PI1249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 54,330 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$64,900
Newberg Chevrolet - Newberg / Oregon
ORIGINAL MSRP $126,175 - Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, MOONROOF SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, CARBON OPTIC PACKAGE, BLACK ALCANTARA HEADLINER, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM WITH BLACK FINSIHES, POWER CLOSING DOORS, BANG AND OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM, SUNROOF, HEAD UP DISPLAY, 4.0L TFSI 560 HP, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 16/27 City/Highway MPG Family owned and operated we have been in business for over 24 years and have developed a loyal dedicated following based on our unique approach to business. Our professional sales team is committed to a no-pressure, high integrity approach to your ownership experience. Our goal is for you to feel that the vehicle you drive away in is the perfect one for you. Every car is completely inspected, reconditioned and detailed to our extremely high standards proudly service, Newberg, Portland, Corvallis, Forest Grove, Sherwood, Wilsonville, Woodburn and Salem.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFC5FN900399
Stock: P3121A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 84,439 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$43,999$820 Below Market
Auto Barn - Newnan / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFC8FN900851
Stock: 8474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,395 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$59,329
Woody Folsom Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Douglas / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFC6FN900735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,665 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$74,995
Luxury Auto Sales llc - Columbus / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFC8FN900302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,598 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$62,091
Asheville Ford Lincoln - Asheville / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFCXFN900737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,249 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$61,987$7,078 Below Market
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
ORIGINAL MSRP $135,050BANG & OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM, CARBON OPTIC PACKAGE, DYNAMIC PACKAGE, NIGHT VISION, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, LAYERED BLACK WOOD INLAYS, POWER CLOSING DOORS, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, 21'' 5-SPOKE BLADE-DESIGNED WHEELS, BLACK ALCANTARA HEADLINER, RED BRAKE CALIPERS, SPORT EXHAUST WITH BLACK TIPS, AUDI DYNAMIC RIDE CONTROL, EXTRA CLEAN, RIDE IN STYLE!!!!Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Carbon Fiber Front Spoiler, Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser, Carbon-Optic Package w/Black Exterior Color, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Mirror Housings in Body Color, Front & Rear Corner View Camera System, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Beam Assistant, Navigation System. 2016 Audi RS 7 Black 4.0T Prestige quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 560hpRecent Arrival!Join The Circle.Reviews: * Enough power to go from zero to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds; an interior as sophisticated as your favorite hotel lounge; hatchback body style makes it more practical than you might think; comfortable enough to drive everyday despite its sports car like handling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFC7GN901927
Stock: PME3657A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 21,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,995$5,871 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **COLD WEATHER PACKAGE**4.0 V8 TURBO GAS**LEATHER**POWER SUNROOF**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**MEMORY SYSTEM**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACDIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Cooled Seats, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 560hp, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, Cold Weather Package, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Rear air conditioning, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear window defroster, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2016 Audi RS 7 4.0T Prestige Quattro Luxury Hatchback
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2BFC0GN902147
Stock: 31240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 30,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$74,877$4,534 Below Market
Lokey Nissan - Clearwater / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.Black 2016 Audi RS 7 4.0T Performance Prestige quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 605hpWe want your trade in and we are willing to pay top dollar to get it!!!Home of the Lifetime Free Oil Changes! Family owned for over 63 years we are your volume dealer in Clearwater Florida. With over 450 new vehicles in stock, why shop anywhere else? Call now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing.Call now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing. Internet price includes all discounts and rebates, dealer must retain financing. Not all customers will qualify for all rebates, financing or incentives used to obtain the online price. Pricing does not include reconditioning or certification where applicable. Pricing is plus tag, tax, dealer doc fees and title fees. See dealer for details.Reviews:* Enough power to go from zero to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds; an interior as sophisticated as your favorite hotel lounge; hatchback body style makes it more practical than you might think; comfortable enough to drive everyday despite its sports car like handling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAWRAFC8GN903441
Stock: NT903441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 31,450 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$59,970$3,744 Below Market
Hyundai Of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFC8GN904240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,418 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$67,998$1,998 Below Market
Audi Brookline, A Herb Chambers Company - Brookline / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Audi RS 7 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE There are many benefits that come with a Herb Chambers Audi Brookline purchase. Our SMART Pricing lets you enjoy a relaxed pre-owned car-buying experience. We offer our very best price up front, so you'll never have to haggle with us for a lower price! We also offer a generous return policy, which gives you five days to return your recently purchased pre-owed vehicle for 100% of your money back and 30 days to return your car in exchange for another vehicle on our lot. No questions asked! OPTION PACKAGES BANG OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Audi Pre Sense Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Go, Audi pre sense front, 20-95 mph operation w/coast, 4 distance settings, stop and go functionality, resume and accelerate features, Stalk on steering column, speed shown in driver information display w/enhanced braking guard (ability to initiate a full-stop below 19 mph), High Beam Assistant, Audi Active Lane Assist When the system detects that the driver is leaving the lane without signaling, the car, through gentle, corrective steering efforts, will assist the driver to remain in the lane, Additional steering wheel vibration also occurs, as well as hands-off steering wheel detection which will disable the system completely, Front Rear Corner View Camera System, distance sensor, WHEELS: 9.0' X 21' 5-SPOKE BLADE DESIGN BLACK High-gloss Black, Tires: P275/30R21 Summer Performance 98Y XL. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAW2AFCXGN900156
Stock: 236886A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
