Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 6 Series
5(67%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(33%)
3.7
3 reviews
List Price Range
$31,600 - $34,790
Used 6 Series for Sale
Select your model:
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

BMW Certified Program means, well, Nothing

Frank, 03/12/2017
650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
13 of 22 people found this review helpful

I purchased a 2014 BMW under a certified program.  I picked up the car and the service alarms were on.  I returned the car, then the facia wasn't connected and some of the service was not done.  Then I finally got to drive the car and the engine was over 2 quarts low on oil.  I asked for a copy of the inspection report from the service manager, nothing.  I contacted BMW USA nothing.  Buyer beware.  A Certified BMW means, nothing.

Buy a 6 Series

My new 640i, 10/07/2018
640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The 640i is a great driver, plenty of power and very comfortable.

How can you not love this car?

Joe Botts, 03/13/2018
640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is my 2nd 6-series Convertible. I have owned everything from a Pinto to a Rolls Royce over my 61 years of driving. Nothing beats a BMW and the 6-series is my favorite. It looks great and does everything perfectly.

