Used 2009 BMW 6 Series Consumer Reviews
In a class of its own
ego, 12/20/2008
8 of 8 people found this review helpful
Anyone considering a luxury sports coupe should at least test drive this car. It has a perfect balance of performance, luxury and comfort. I'm 6'6" and fit comfortably both in terms of leg, shoulder, and head room. The car is whisper quiet at all speeds, handles amazingly well, and accelerates effortlessly from any speed to any speed. Other cars may do one aspect of this car's package better, but no other car on the road has such a complete offering.
Flagship 650i lives up to the title
Jimmy Wells, 07/09/2016
650i 2dr Convertible (4.8L 8cyl 6M)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful
This car has great performance and the used prices are good for most budgets. It also has great styling and the convertible adds a whole new dimension to the driving experience.
The beast ride, great value for the money
Mark Novakovsky, 04/14/2016
650i 2dr Coupe (4.8L 8cyl 6M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
