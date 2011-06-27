Estimated values
2009 BMW 6 Series 650i 2dr Coupe (4.8L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,136
|$11,232
|$12,492
|Clean
|$8,309
|$10,218
|$11,358
|Average
|$6,655
|$8,190
|$9,091
|Rough
|$5,001
|$6,162
|$6,824
2009 BMW 6 Series 650i 2dr Convertible (4.8L 8cyl 6M) with no options
|Outstanding
|$10,199
|$12,553
|$13,969
|Clean
|$9,276
|$11,420
|$12,701
|Average
|$7,429
|$9,153
|$10,166
|Rough
|$5,583
|$6,886
|$7,631