Used 2005 Acura RSX Consumer Reviews

Awesome Car CaliPatriot88 , 07/21/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I drove the Honda Integra when I was in Japan and loved it so much I bought the USDM version the RSX. I couldn't afford the type s though so I bought the luxury base model. A great car fast and nimble on the highway, it loves going fast and loves taking corners. Great on gas, run on premium and you'll get some faster acceleration out of it. Report Abuse

Bought it brand new. Amazing Car nateprice , 10/04/2013 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought it off the lot in 2005. Have had it for 193000 miles. The only thing I've had to replace is the rear calipers which siezed up at 150,000 miles. Still have the original clutch. No other repair costs. And I drive this thing HARD... Brakes last, tires last, amazing gas mileage. 5 spd manual is fun, 160 hp engine could be a bit beefier. Type S isn't that much faster and requires premium. Friend has type s, He barely accelerates faster up to 60 mph. From 60+ the Type S really accelerates better. Handles amazing! Take turns fast with confidence and ease. Steering is responsive Report Abuse

RSX S-Type- Not Just for Kids Matthew M. , 03/24/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've owned the RSX S-Type since Dec 1, 04. I took my wife's TSX in for an oil change and test drove the RSX while I was waiting. I went back the next day and bought the RSX. The general manager asked who the car was for. I said for me, do you think I'm too old (55 at the time). I love it. It is by far the most fun car to drive I have ever had and the most sporty. The sport does add a much stiffer suspension than some may like but for handling you can't beat it. It loves the on ramps to the interstate and the faster you drive it the better it sticks. The higher the revs the better and it will fly in the higher rev range. Best car in this class for the money, period. Report Abuse

Excellent!! dendron , 09/03/2006 5 of 6 people found this review helpful What a shame Acura has decided to discontinue this model beyond 2006! The RSX -- especially the Type-S -- is major bang for the buck. Grab one before they're gone. I owned a 2002 Type-S, which I loved, until the refinements of the 2005-06 were introduced... then I had to trade. My 2005 is a noticeable improvement over the earlier varsion. A very nice blend of luxury, economy, and performance for under $25K. Several reviewers have complained about the rough ride. This is primarily due to the crappy Michelin touring (M+S) tires Acura shackles this car with from the factory. An upgrade to a set of oversized General UHP summer tires TOTALLY transformed this car for me. BIG difference! Report Abuse