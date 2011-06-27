Estimated values
2005 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,623
|$6,662
|$8,371
|Clean
|$3,265
|$6,012
|$7,540
|Average
|$2,549
|$4,711
|$5,876
|Rough
|$1,833
|$3,411
|$4,212
Estimated values
2005 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,157
|$3,080
|$3,611
|Clean
|$1,944
|$2,780
|$3,252
|Average
|$1,518
|$2,178
|$2,535
|Rough
|$1,091
|$1,577
|$1,817
Estimated values
2005 Acura RSX Type-S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,755
|$8,134
|$10,041
|Clean
|$4,285
|$7,340
|$9,043
|Average
|$3,345
|$5,752
|$7,048
|Rough
|$2,406
|$4,164
|$5,053
Estimated values
2005 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,172
|$3,099
|$3,631
|Clean
|$1,958
|$2,797
|$3,270
|Average
|$1,528
|$2,192
|$2,549
|Rough
|$1,099
|$1,587
|$1,827
Estimated values
2005 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,204
|$3,103
|$3,621
|Clean
|$1,986
|$2,800
|$3,261
|Average
|$1,550
|$2,194
|$2,542
|Rough
|$1,115
|$1,589
|$1,822