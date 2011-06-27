Used 2009 Acura RDX Consumer Reviews
A fun, fun, fun sporty little SUV
I absolutely adore this SUV! I drove a mid-size sedan for many years and it did take some time to adjust to the RDX. The tilt down mirror on the passenger side is wonderful when backing. The interior is well laid out with all of the controls within easy reach. The center console is deep - it holds my large purse with room to spare. The front seats are comfortable and there's ample knee space in the rear with the front seats all the way back. Ride is firm - you feel some of the bumps and hear a little road noise, but the fun factor outweighs any of this. Fits my small family perfectly. Represented an excellent value for the money compared w/competition. Currently get 19 mpg city.
Know what you're buying
We wanted a AWD vehicle to travel in winter to Northern NV and Sierra Nevada mtns. We wanted a small SUV. We loved the CR-V but it was a Dog (4 Cyl.) and the Rav4 was stylish 10 years ago, so we checked out the RDX. It has impressive quickness & handling and it's really fun to drive. What we didn't expect is the gas mileage. We have only gotten 17 mpg in town once and highway isn't much over 20. On long trips be prepared to gas up frequently (and always with premium). Overall I really like the SUV and the fact that the turbo doesn't lose power with elevation. Know what your buying -an AWD SUV w/ a turbo- and accept that you won't get great mileage.
compares to other luxury vehicles
We have driven Lexus, BMW, Jeep and Infinity SUV'S and have been most impressed with our Acura RDX!! This SUV handles beautifully and we have only required scheduled maintenance for oil changes. We plan on purchasing/leasing a second RDX this spring.
Love this car
I'm really enjoying this SUV! I really love the size and room it has on the inside! The only problems that I've had are the speakers, I blew three of them! And I have no idea how! This car is fun to drive and everyone that rides in this car loves it! I looked at many SUV's before purchasing this one! This one was by far the best! Perfect size and not a lot of people have this car! SO you wont have the same car as everyone else!
Comparing the RDX to BMW X3
I traded my X3 for a used RDX. While the X3 was a good car, it's reliability was waning after 100K. The RDX was a great choice. Reminds me of the X3. Ride is about the same (choppy over rough spots) but handles even better than the X3. Seems roomier and gets a bit better gas mileage. Sure you can get low miles if you keep your foot in the turbo. I'm getting 23 to 27 on the highway and 19 in town. This is the AWD version too. I have an MDX that's been a reliable car. I expect the RDX to follow suit. It's a great car for one who enjoys driving and isn't put off by the tight suspension. Plus it's an Acura.
