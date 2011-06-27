Used 2009 Acura RDX Consumer Reviews

A fun, fun, fun sporty little SUV accurashopper , 07/09/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I absolutely adore this SUV! I drove a mid-size sedan for many years and it did take some time to adjust to the RDX. The tilt down mirror on the passenger side is wonderful when backing. The interior is well laid out with all of the controls within easy reach. The center console is deep - it holds my large purse with room to spare. The front seats are comfortable and there's ample knee space in the rear with the front seats all the way back. Ride is firm - you feel some of the bumps and hear a little road noise, but the fun factor outweighs any of this. Fits my small family perfectly. Represented an excellent value for the money compared w/competition. Currently get 19 mpg city. Report Abuse

Know what you're buying Nick , 03/20/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful We wanted a AWD vehicle to travel in winter to Northern NV and Sierra Nevada mtns. We wanted a small SUV. We loved the CR-V but it was a Dog (4 Cyl.) and the Rav4 was stylish 10 years ago, so we checked out the RDX. It has impressive quickness & handling and it's really fun to drive. What we didn't expect is the gas mileage. We have only gotten 17 mpg in town once and highway isn't much over 20. On long trips be prepared to gas up frequently (and always with premium). Overall I really like the SUV and the fact that the turbo doesn't lose power with elevation. Know what your buying -an AWD SUV w/ a turbo- and accept that you won't get great mileage. Report Abuse

compares to other luxury vehicles ronispeech , 07/04/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We have driven Lexus, BMW, Jeep and Infinity SUV'S and have been most impressed with our Acura RDX!! This SUV handles beautifully and we have only required scheduled maintenance for oil changes. We plan on purchasing/leasing a second RDX this spring. Report Abuse

Love this car Lindsey , 03/29/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I'm really enjoying this SUV! I really love the size and room it has on the inside! The only problems that I've had are the speakers, I blew three of them! And I have no idea how! This car is fun to drive and everyone that rides in this car loves it! I looked at many SUV's before purchasing this one! This one was by far the best! Perfect size and not a lot of people have this car! SO you wont have the same car as everyone else! Report Abuse