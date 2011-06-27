Used 2018 Volvo XC60 Consumer Reviews

In my humble opinion this is the best luxury SUV. M,Jones , 08/17/2017 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 82 of 88 people found this review helpful I honestly believe that this SUV is hands down the best luxury SUV available in the segment. I test drove the Mercedes Benz GLC 300, Audi Q5, Jaguar F-Pace, Mazda CX-9 (X3 2018 was not available to test drive) and at the end the Volvo was the winner. To me, the design of the Volvo is the most modern and elegant of the bunch. The engine on the T5 is on par with the Base models of the other brands. (@250HP and around the same torque) The cabin set up for convenience of the driver, the blend of technology and amenities on a simple yet elegant design made the XC60 the best. I was a little concerned with the performance and almost decided to go with the T6 but I honestly could not justify the extra money, the engine performs just fine for the type of driving I do. The noise levels at highway speeds are just right, not so quiet that you fall asleep but not so loud that you can't carry a conversation. The R-design specs are certainly worth the extra cash, the fit and finish of the seats is impeccable. The steering wheel, shifting paddles, aluminum accents, and the overall environment are just way above the German and British competition. One characteristic that I have really liked is the suspension. My only test drive was on a XC90 T5 and on that occasion I noticed some plushness to the suspension, specially when compared t my old BMW 328i. On the R-design suspension that feeling has not been present, it is firm but not uncomfortable it just feels sporty to the point that you forget you are driving a 4000lbs+ SUV. I have never owned a Volvo so the question of reliability and quality long term are still out there. Without a doubt my initial impression to this point has been 100% positive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A Rated Car with C Rated Nav and Computer Mink70 , 05/02/2018 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful Bought this SUV for my wife replacing a loaded 2018 Audi Q5 because the seats were very comfortable for her, and we really like the dealer. The Audi seats hurt her back so we sold it back to the dealer with less than 2000 miles on it (OUCH!). Inscription has amazing seat adjustments, features and comfort. Terrible window glare off dash during daytime unless drive wears sun glasses. Visibility is good, though the BLIS could have been made more pronounced in the side mirror. No mfg compares to Audi on the BLIS system visibility. The infotainment computer, while billed as working like an iPhone with a home button, is cumbersome, slow and difficult to learn.It takes forever to download updates, and notices of them are very misleading. Navigation graphics, operation and search results leave a lot to be desired ( I could use a crass word but won't) especially compared to the Q5. Its choices of routes are very poor. Shuttling between screens is distracting, and the screen does hold finger prints very easily. There should be some dash button to push for the most common features, e.g. cutting off Eco mode and 360 camera. Mileage so far is not ok and disappointing. Has yet to average 20 mpg much less the advertised mileage. Interior wood trim (driftwood because Volvo ran out of other wood grain colors) and leather colors are limited and a bit ugly compared to all competitors. The newer electric silver exterior color is very handsome and would be prettier if the interior leather options included a true beige with walnut trim. My wife really likes the car, but I can say I barely like it.That might change after we take it on a trip. Were it not for the dealer, with whom we have had a long, wonderful relationship and is excellent, I probably would like the 2018 XC60 Inscription T6 less. Just hope it is durable and lasts for the 10 years my wife had a Toyota Sienna. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value

2018 XC60 is fantastic... best in class luxury Kevin , 09/21/2017 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 51 of 56 people found this review helpful I purchased a new 2018 XC60 Momentum T5 - loaded with options in July. The vehicle now has 3000 miles on it. The vehicle is fantastic driving machine for 1) the freeway for long trips and 2) the city for short trips. Super easy to drive and comfortable. Compared to my former Jeep Grand Cherokee or Ford Explorer, it is much more connected, easy / fun to drive and luxurious feeling inside. The safety technology and driver Pilot Assist 2 are amazing. I use it every day and well worth the upgrade. The T5 is plenty of power and zip for the XC60 at 250 HP. I really love driving this car... it is energizing getting into it and driving it. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Volvo's best and safest SUV. Volodoscope , 04/19/2018 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Volvo brand has always been my favorite. Their Scandinavian design, simplicity and their attention to complete safety is what kept me with them for many years. With the recent changes with Volvo, it's only more clear that their future is going to be amazing. They have completely rethought their car line, and with the new XC60 they are gonna be very recognizable on any road. This is my first SUV, and I wouldn't have gotten it if it wasn't for the beautiful design of XC60. This size is not too big and not so compact like other luxury makers. I got the T8 Twin Engine trim with 10 kWh battery that gives 18-20 miles range on pure electric drive. My favorite things about the car: -air suspension is incredibly comfortable and soft -remote start, pre-cooling, pre-heating all though the Volvo App is amazing, even works with my Apple Watch -comfort and quietness of the cabin -design of the interior and the screen interface and interaction -internet in the car, over the air updates of all maps, installation of free apps -Volvo's own sound system is superb -Spotify -Apple CarPlay -Autonomous Drive is very accurate from everyday driving to work -auto braking and crash avoidance is amazing -once a year maintenance is a breeze -electric drive is so smooth and quick, it almost feels like a mini Tesla -LED lights are beautiful and bright enough in all situations I've experienced -size of the XC60 is just right Things that can improve: -Volvo needs to work with dealerships more and be allowed to fully update the car over-the-air -charging speed could improve with time, with software updates too -transition from engine to electric needs more ironing out -more options and controls in the user interface and the screen, few more options to make the car your own and have more customizations -Volvo needs to help plug-in hybrids to find charging stations, they kind of let that up to the driver Overall this is the best car I've even driven, even comparing it to cars I've been in, like Audi and BMW, Volvo always takes on extra points on character, design, and comfort. This is truly Scandinavian philosophy, nothing more and nothing less, just what you need, and after driving it everyday I can see it very well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value