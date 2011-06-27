Estimated values
2018 Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,638
|$39,679
|$44,293
|Clean
|$34,849
|$38,795
|$43,282
|Average
|$33,271
|$37,025
|$41,260
|Rough
|$31,693
|$35,255
|$39,238
Estimated values
2018 Volvo XC60 T5 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,752
|$32,013
|$35,735
|Clean
|$28,115
|$31,299
|$34,920
|Average
|$26,842
|$29,871
|$33,288
|Rough
|$25,569
|$28,443
|$31,657
Estimated values
2018 Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,897
|$34,402
|$38,401
|Clean
|$30,213
|$33,635
|$37,525
|Average
|$28,845
|$32,100
|$35,772
|Rough
|$27,477
|$30,566
|$34,019
Estimated values
2018 Volvo XC60 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,437
|$31,663
|$35,344
|Clean
|$27,807
|$30,957
|$34,537
|Average
|$26,548
|$29,545
|$32,924
|Rough
|$25,289
|$28,132
|$31,310
Estimated values
2018 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,499
|$31,732
|$35,421
|Clean
|$27,868
|$31,024
|$34,613
|Average
|$26,606
|$29,609
|$32,996
|Rough
|$25,345
|$28,193
|$31,379
Estimated values
2018 Volvo XC60 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,550
|$37,356
|$41,699
|Clean
|$32,807
|$36,523
|$40,747
|Average
|$31,322
|$34,857
|$38,844
|Rough
|$29,836
|$33,191
|$36,940
Estimated values
2018 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,953
|$40,032
|$44,686
|Clean
|$35,158
|$39,139
|$43,666
|Average
|$33,566
|$37,353
|$41,626
|Rough
|$31,974
|$35,568
|$39,586
Estimated values
2018 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,582
|$34,052
|$38,010
|Clean
|$29,905
|$33,292
|$37,142
|Average
|$28,551
|$31,773
|$35,407
|Rough
|$27,197
|$30,255
|$33,672
Estimated values
2018 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,694
|$29,721
|$33,177
|Clean
|$26,103
|$29,058
|$32,420
|Average
|$24,921
|$27,733
|$30,905
|Rough
|$23,739
|$26,407
|$29,391