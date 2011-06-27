  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V40
  4. Used 2003 Volvo V40
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Volvo V40 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 V40
5(81%)4(14%)3(5%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
21 reviews
Write a review
See all V40s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,194 - $2,770
Used V40 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Fine used car

gordon, 06/27/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

We purchased this in 2009 with 38,000 miles on it. Have put 2 2,000 mile trips on it and averaged 39 mpg. Around town it gets around 22 mpg. Car has plenty of zip and handles well. Both my wife and I find the seats comfortable. The lumbar support helps. A/C blows cold and have had no work other than regular maintenance done on it. Would recommend as used car.

Report Abuse

Why Europeans tend to get it right

Adam Lausch, 05/21/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I must say that this is truly a unique car. I've rated it as unbiased as tough as I can. I simply love to drive it, and I've owned some pretty nice vehicles. I think one of its major downfalls is that Volvo didn't offer a manual transmission, that would be a blast. I love the V50s, but we were able to find a very nice V40 with low miles for $6K. I couldn't pass it up. So far I've have the check engine light come on once, and I think the ignition timing may have been off a bit. So I changed out a set of new high-performance plugs, and it's running superbly. Good performance, not great. It's so comfortable as well. Why buy a SUV for a small family when there are fun and economic wagons like this

Report Abuse

Everything I imagined it would be!

Allison, 10/12/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 2003 V-40 about a month ago and I am VERY HAPPY with everything about it! The interior is well- designed, spacious, and fits like a glove. The exterior is classy and very cool. Plus- add the eurorails & fog lights and you get one sporty ride. A little bit slow to start off with- but once it passes the 30 MPH mark- you are flyin'! So far- so good!

Report Abuse

Great car. Would like more room.

DBK, 01/24/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I really love this car. It handles beautifully. The safety components (that are standard on all Volvos are very rare on other cars. Great heating/ac system and thermostat. Had some problems with the back latch. Other than that, the car has been reliable and very enjoyable to drive.

Report Abuse

Not Bad/Not Great

Lincoln Steffens, 10/21/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I wanted the Passat Wagon, my wife did not. We chose this primarily because of the Volvo name and safety features. The price as also competitive. We live in the city so we V70 would have been too big. This car is somewhat too small, particularly in cargo area and backseat when compared to its competitors. He drives and handles well and is pretty zippy on the freeway. Gas mileage for city driving is surprisingly poor for a 4 cyl. car (15 mpg). Requires premium gas too!

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all V40s for sale

Related Used 2003 Volvo V40 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles