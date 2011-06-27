  1. Home
Used 2003 Volvo S40 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
power antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
vinyl/clothyes
Front shoulder room54 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track58 in.
Length177.8 in.
Curb weight2767 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height56 in.
EPA interior volume101 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.9 in.
Width67.6 in.
Rear track58 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue
  • White
  • Red
  • Silver Green Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Maya Gold Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Taupe/Light Taupe
  • Light Taupe
Tires & Wheels
P195/60R15 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
