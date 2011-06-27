Used 2010 Volvo C70 T5 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Climate Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
Dynamic Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Park Assistyes
Nordic Light Oak Real Wood Inlaysyes
Sovereign Hide Premium Leatheryes
Portable Navigation Systemyes
Keyless Driveyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front head room38.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear hip Room41.5 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room47.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Metallic Paintyes
Premium Electric Silver Metallic Paintyes
Tempa Spareyes
Vanilla Pearlescent Paintyes
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3837 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length180.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume96.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width72.3 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Ice White
  • Passion Red
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Vanilla Pearl Metallic
  • Celestial Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Haverdal Quartz, cloth
  • Calcite Cream, leather
  • Quartz, leather
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Cacao, premium leather
  • Calcite, premium leather
  • Off-Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/45R17 94V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
