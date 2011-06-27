Used 2010 Volvo C70 Consumer Reviews
Perfect All Weather Convertible
I purchased the C70 after trading in my XC90. I have never owned a convertible but am enjoying the all weather hardtop. With the top down, this Volvo is really quiet, even at highway speeds. The wind is controlled with the windscreen and the car is really an exciting ride. I have had the car for over a month now and feel the build quality is solid, so far no rattles or noises from the roof. The space in the trunk is great, even with the top down and 4 "adults" can ride in comfort. Overall, I am really happy with my purchase and would recommend this convertible for anyone looking for a spacious, fast, comfortable hardtop convertible.
10 months into ownership
Quite a nice piece of work. It combines so many exceptional features. First off is the exterior design. Neatly sculpted and quite fashionable. Easy on the eyes and will draw a lot of envious stares whether the top is up or down. Most naturally I prefer the top down. Makes getting to and from work a delight and not a chore. While not the top dog in the horsepower race, it won't disappoint either. Particularly when you want to pass. It accomplishes that in convincing style. I have not to experienced the safety/crash features and hope I never do. Knowing that they are there is reassuring. Fuel economy is quite acceptable. Not having to use premium gas a real plus. I really like this car!
Bluebird
We love our C70, it always looks and drives great.
- Performance
- Comfort
Yippee
From its Pinifarina inspired design to its Volvo safety and solidity; this is a great car. After 5 months it is still free of squeaks and rattles. Road and wind noise are minimal at top-up speeds up to 85 mph and top-down up to 65 mph. I average 21 mpg at 25 mph and 26 mpg at 65 mph. The Edmunds review software forced me to select a Manual transmission; it only comes in automatic but the transmission works great.
