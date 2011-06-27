Estimated values
2004 Volvo C70 LPT 2dr Convertible (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,114
|$3,341
|$4,040
|Clean
|$1,902
|$3,011
|$3,635
|Average
|$1,477
|$2,352
|$2,825
|Rough
|$1,052
|$1,693
|$2,015
2004 Volvo C70 HPT 2dr Convertible (2.3L 5cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,291
|$3,592
|$4,332
|Clean
|$2,061
|$3,237
|$3,898
|Average
|$1,601
|$2,529
|$3,029
|Rough
|$1,140
|$1,820
|$2,160