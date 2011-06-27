Used 2004 Volvo C70 Consumer Reviews

Tranny issues plague C70 ncmommy , 05/31/2013 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I bought my 2004 in 2005 and love the look with the top down. The main thing to watch out for is the transmission!!! At 90,000 miles it began to slip and by 120,000 I had to have it rebuilt to the tune of $3500. Since having this work done I've not had any additional issues but was sorely disappointed in this Volvo as I've owned 6 and this one just pooped out. Another thing to watch is to never drive up too close to a parking curb!!! The bumper is so flexible and low to the ground as to let the car easily run up. Due to the shape it will literally rip off when you back up. This has happened to me 2x and I swear I'm not being as stupid as this sounds. Report Abuse

Fabulous Car Esther Rothenberg , 07/29/2004 10 of 10 people found this review helpful From the asthetic point of view it is a gorgeous car. The interior is luxurious and the seats can be adjusted so that you feel that you have become one with the car. There is plenty of leg room as well as more room for additional passengers. The ride is a smooth one and you will notice alot of people looking in your direction. Also I have been stopped by people inquiring about the car. I rave. The sound system is spectacular and you always feel safe driving a Volvo.

Fun Car Ross , 07/24/2009 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Really enjoy the car. Being 6'3", I need more head room than most. This car fits me well. Smooth engine, great looks. Only problems: slow acceleration up slight grades sometimes causes the tranny to slip a bit between 2nd and 3rd. No slip at heavier acceleration though. Also, get verbal abuse about the headlight wipers:Could do without them. Actually room under the hood to work on a few things myself. Only other nitpick is the slow power seat feature to enter the back seat.

4th c70 h covington , 03/24/2016 LPT 2dr Convertible (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A) 17 of 20 people found this review helpful this is my 2nd ragtop,and I am here to tell the whole truth...these cars can have their quirks,but are full of character.they rattle,aren't the smoothest riding around town,and can be noisy,not to mention,the leather can be high maintenance,and the top can leak around the a-pillars.to replace just the top,is between 1500-2500,for example,but other parts can be found pretty cheap on ebay. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value