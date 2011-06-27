Used 2004 Volvo C70 Consumer Reviews
Tranny issues plague C70
I bought my 2004 in 2005 and love the look with the top down. The main thing to watch out for is the transmission!!! At 90,000 miles it began to slip and by 120,000 I had to have it rebuilt to the tune of $3500. Since having this work done I've not had any additional issues but was sorely disappointed in this Volvo as I've owned 6 and this one just pooped out. Another thing to watch is to never drive up too close to a parking curb!!! The bumper is so flexible and low to the ground as to let the car easily run up. Due to the shape it will literally rip off when you back up. This has happened to me 2x and I swear I'm not being as stupid as this sounds.
Fabulous Car
From the asthetic point of view it is a gorgeous car. The interior is luxurious and the seats can be adjusted so that you feel that you have become one with the car. There is plenty of leg room as well as more room for additional passengers. The ride is a smooth one and you will notice alot of people looking in your direction. Also I have been stopped by people inquiring about the car. I rave. The sound system is spectacular and you always feel safe driving a Volvo.
Fun Car
Really enjoy the car. Being 6'3", I need more head room than most. This car fits me well. Smooth engine, great looks. Only problems: slow acceleration up slight grades sometimes causes the tranny to slip a bit between 2nd and 3rd. No slip at heavier acceleration though. Also, get verbal abuse about the headlight wipers:Could do without them. Actually room under the hood to work on a few things myself. Only other nitpick is the slow power seat feature to enter the back seat.
4th c70
this is my 2nd ragtop,and I am here to tell the whole truth...these cars can have their quirks,but are full of character.they rattle,aren't the smoothest riding around town,and can be noisy,not to mention,the leather can be high maintenance,and the top can leak around the a-pillars.to replace just the top,is between 1500-2500,for example,but other parts can be found pretty cheap on ebay.
HATE THIS AR
I hate this car. It has been at the dealership's repair shop more than in my garage. Main problem are rattles and other noises while driving. However, I had other problems beside the noises. 901 expensive stereo system did not work. Battery dead two days after I took the car home. Dealership dinged wood trim on replacing stereo. Windows rattle. Top rattles. The entire car is one big RATTLE. Windows stopped going up and down when the top went up and down.
