Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Golf PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,682
|$4,036
|$4,927
|Clean
|$2,479
|$3,738
|$4,560
|Average
|$2,071
|$3,142
|$3,827
|Rough
|$1,664
|$2,546
|$3,094
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Golf TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,598
|$5,457
|$6,680
|Clean
|$3,325
|$5,054
|$6,183
|Average
|$2,778
|$4,248
|$5,189
|Rough
|$2,231
|$3,442
|$4,195
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Golf 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,672
|$4,084
|$5,012
|Clean
|$2,469
|$3,782
|$4,639
|Average
|$2,063
|$3,179
|$3,893
|Rough
|$1,657
|$2,576
|$3,147
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Golf TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,399
|$5,062
|$6,157
|Clean
|$3,141
|$4,688
|$5,699
|Average
|$2,624
|$3,941
|$4,782
|Rough
|$2,108
|$3,193
|$3,866
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Golf TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,424
|$5,121
|$6,237
|Clean
|$3,164
|$4,743
|$5,773
|Average
|$2,644
|$3,986
|$4,845
|Rough
|$2,124
|$3,230
|$3,917
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Golf TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,644
|$5,468
|$6,669
|Clean
|$3,367
|$5,064
|$6,173
|Average
|$2,814
|$4,257
|$5,181
|Rough
|$2,260
|$3,449
|$4,188
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Golf 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,900
|$4,500
|$5,552
|Clean
|$2,680
|$4,168
|$5,139
|Average
|$2,239
|$3,503
|$4,313
|Rough
|$1,799
|$2,839
|$3,487
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Golf PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,491
|$3,613
|$4,354
|Clean
|$2,301
|$3,346
|$4,030
|Average
|$1,923
|$2,812
|$3,382
|Rough
|$1,545
|$2,279
|$2,734
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Golf 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,879
|$4,449
|$5,482
|Clean
|$2,660
|$4,121
|$5,074
|Average
|$2,223
|$3,463
|$4,258
|Rough
|$1,785
|$2,806
|$3,442
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Golf PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,612
|$4,060
|$5,012
|Clean
|$2,414
|$3,760
|$4,639
|Average
|$2,017
|$3,161
|$3,893
|Rough
|$1,620
|$2,561
|$3,147