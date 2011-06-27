  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf
  4. Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf
  5. Appraisal value

2010 Volkswagen Golf Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Golf PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,682$4,036$4,927
Clean$2,479$3,738$4,560
Average$2,071$3,142$3,827
Rough$1,664$2,546$3,094
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Golf TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,598$5,457$6,680
Clean$3,325$5,054$6,183
Average$2,778$4,248$5,189
Rough$2,231$3,442$4,195
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Golf 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,672$4,084$5,012
Clean$2,469$3,782$4,639
Average$2,063$3,179$3,893
Rough$1,657$2,576$3,147
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Golf TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,399$5,062$6,157
Clean$3,141$4,688$5,699
Average$2,624$3,941$4,782
Rough$2,108$3,193$3,866
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Golf TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,424$5,121$6,237
Clean$3,164$4,743$5,773
Average$2,644$3,986$4,845
Rough$2,124$3,230$3,917
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Golf TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,644$5,468$6,669
Clean$3,367$5,064$6,173
Average$2,814$4,257$5,181
Rough$2,260$3,449$4,188
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Golf 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,900$4,500$5,552
Clean$2,680$4,168$5,139
Average$2,239$3,503$4,313
Rough$1,799$2,839$3,487
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Golf PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,491$3,613$4,354
Clean$2,301$3,346$4,030
Average$1,923$2,812$3,382
Rough$1,545$2,279$2,734
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Golf 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,879$4,449$5,482
Clean$2,660$4,121$5,074
Average$2,223$3,463$4,258
Rough$1,785$2,806$3,442
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Golf PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,612$4,060$5,012
Clean$2,414$3,760$4,639
Average$2,017$3,161$3,893
Rough$1,620$2,561$3,147
Sell my 2010 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Volkswagen Golf on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Volkswagen Golf with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,414 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,760 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Golf is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Volkswagen Golf with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,414 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,760 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Volkswagen Golf, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Volkswagen Golf with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,414 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,760 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Volkswagen Golf. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Volkswagen Golf and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Volkswagen Golf ranges from $1,620 to $5,012, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Volkswagen Golf is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.