Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Golf
5(83%)4(15%)3(1%)2(0%)1(1%)
4.8
74 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Must drive!

astropsychic, 07/12/2014
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I have the 2010 2.5L 3-door gas version and it is excellent. It is very practical, spacious, and fast. I got mine used for 6,500 less with no mechanical defects whatsoever. Even with only 3 doors, there is still plenty of space in the back for passengers. It does come standard with heated seats, AC, electric door mirrors, electric windows, two 12v charging slots, and an AUX IN port for your music playing device. The radio is very good and weather resistant. Build quality is very good. Nothing feels cheap or out of place. Even though mine has only 170 horsepower, it can still overtake pretty much anyone and anything on the road. Acceleration is very quick and the noise isn't too loud.

tdi is a secret

cdlargo, 11/15/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

My little TDI has a secret. It drives like a sports car and gets 40 real world mpg. I usually get tired of new cars fast. I didnt want to give up my 3 series, but I had to..-$ On the bright side, I love this car. It handles very well, has great seats, outstanding steering feel, plenty of grip and 236 ft lbs RIGHT NOW, its sooo entertaining. For my 35 mile one way commute, I can't imagine a better car. I was afraid I would miss my bimmer and I do... a little. But this car makes driving fun the way no japanese car can. My only criticism is that 1st gear is short and not very usable. This car is quicker than the numbers say once you get out of 1st, HEHE.

A Solid Little Car

Joe, 03/12/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I'm surprised by the smooth ride and the low end torque.The gas mileage is alot better than my 2008 Mazda 3 and absords bumps better and the engine is quiet. It handles great as it corners nice and the steering is tight. The cabin is topshelf like a cockpit with nevery thing in you line of sight. I tried the Civic and my Golf rides so much smoother and the Mazda was bad, too much road an engine noise.

Bestnof both world

Samberken, 11/16/2010
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

Purchased mine in June to take advantage of Fed incentive. Very happy with the car so far after 3000 miles. Good pick up, good range in city driving, easier access than A3.good leg room, seats are more upright than A3. Only option I took was the xenon light. I find this car has most of the convenience in luxury cars. Tilted tele steering wheel, temporary turn signal, adjustable centre armrest, adaptive light, automatic lock.

I love my new VW!

Sarah, 11/10/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

My dad's first car was a 1983 Volkswagen Rabbit GTI that he still drives and it still runs great, so I knew exactly what I wanted when I was looking for my first car (GTI was my first choice, but a little pricey :/). First time manual driver, but the car is so forgiving and so fun once I figured it out. I test drove the Fit, Fiesta, Sonata, Focus, Nissan Versa, and Fusion. No other car in this price range even came close. You just can't beat the styling and drive of a German car. Has tons of room for the rear seats, drives solidly and quietly at 80+ on the highway, and also is really maneuverable in city traffic. I'm getting about 33 mpg driving on highways about 70% of the time.

