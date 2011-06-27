  1. Home
Used 1992 Volkswagen Golf Consumer Reviews

best little car ever

sammac, 06/26/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

6 great years with this car and i will miss it. Very dependable, peppy and heaps of room for cargo. only two problems experienced were with one window that fell into the door and needed to be repaired, and a dashboard light that worked only sporatically since I bought it (was never repaired due to steep labour cost to change the $5 bulb). Strong, heavy build - great in the snow.

Time for a new car..but happy with vw

ter, 03/09/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The golf is a good car but like any car you have to do matenmance. Even more so for a golf. It is fun to drive and the gas milage is great.

