Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Eos Turbo 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,018
|$4,534
|$5,413
|Clean
|$2,773
|$4,168
|$4,961
|Average
|$2,282
|$3,435
|$4,056
|Rough
|$1,792
|$2,703
|$3,152
2008 Volkswagen Eos VR6 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,795
|$5,560
|$6,588
|Clean
|$3,486
|$5,111
|$6,038
|Average
|$2,870
|$4,213
|$4,937
|Rough
|$2,253
|$3,315
|$3,836
2008 Volkswagen Eos Lux 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,423
|$5,030
|$5,966
|Clean
|$3,145
|$4,624
|$5,468
|Average
|$2,589
|$3,812
|$4,471
|Rough
|$2,032
|$2,999
|$3,474
2008 Volkswagen Eos Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,334
|$4,600
|$5,343
|Clean
|$3,064
|$4,228
|$4,897
|Average
|$2,522
|$3,485
|$4,004
|Rough
|$1,980
|$2,742
|$3,111
2008 Volkswagen Eos Turbo 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,628
|$3,602
|$4,177
|Clean
|$2,415
|$3,311
|$3,828
|Average
|$1,988
|$2,730
|$3,130
|Rough
|$1,561
|$2,148
|$2,432
2008 Volkswagen Eos Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,142
|$4,507
|$5,306
|Clean
|$2,886
|$4,143
|$4,863
|Average
|$2,376
|$3,415
|$3,976
|Rough
|$1,865
|$2,687
|$3,089