Used 2008 Volkswagen Eos Consumer Reviews

Got an oil burner engine. Andy , 08/06/2015 Turbo 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I have had multiple issues with the top, one of the boot lid covers gets stuck on the reams. It took two dealer visits and replacing a sensor for them to discover it's just a maneuverable boot that needs to be moved by your hand. Then I had disconnected my battery to have the car stored for winter and I locked myself out of the CD player. So, I took it to the dealer again ... twice and they still didn't fix it. I don't trust the dealers here. Then the oil light case on around 60,000.... I only have 60k on the engine. I never have driven it hard. I always used 93 octane fuel and gotten fully synthetic oil changes. I found an oil additive that is supposed to help with oil burning and it seems to have slowed it down. It is such a nice car I don't want to let it go. Plus the resale value is piss poor.

Fun and economical ride Endless Sky , 07/02/2016 VR6 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6AM) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful First off, why an EOS??? Year round SUN! Panomaric roof? YES! Sliding Sunroof? YES! Convertible? YES! NO OTHER CAR HAS ALL 3 COMBINATIONS!!! Owned a 2008 VR6 model for over 5 years. It did have a couple of annoying roof water leaks that I fixed. Thank goodness for vweosclub.com! No mechanical problems what so ever though. I did replace the battery(s). Note that the V6 model has 2 x 6V batteries in the trunk. To me, it's not a fast car off the line with the excessive torque and being front wheel drive. Beyond that, acceleration is decent, especially in sport mode. Fuel economy is great, as long as you're not in sport mode. The DSG transmission in normal drive mode likes to up shift too soon to help fuel economy. On the highway, that is fine with MPG averaging 25-28. For around town, I prefer to either put it in sport mode, or use the paddle shifters. Regardless, it's fun driving all year round. WIth the panoramic sunroof, I can have a warm car any time of the year. Too cold out? Keep the roof closed, and the sun will heat the car. Too hot out? Close the panoramic roof cover, and roll the windows down (or use AC). Temperature between 75-90? Put the top down! I love this car, and plan on enjoying for years to come... 7 year update: still loving this car. Did have usual issues with leaks, but figured out to to eliminate one by putting silicone between 2 overlapping seals in the back, and annually applying krytox to all seals. 75k miles and running like new. Aside from one major scheduled maint., only had to do oil changes and tire rotations. The most fun you'll have year round!

turbo seals cause oil consumption hipster1 , 03/23/2011 36 of 38 people found this review helpful All these reviews are right about the roof leaking. And the oil consumption is because the turbo seals are defective. They know about about it, but I guess not bad enough for a recall. And the oil light doesnt even come on when your engine is 31/2 qts low! If you wait 5000K miles u r screwed because there is no oil left. And they can never fix the leaks. Had the car in so many times I gave up.

Very Disappointed dbrockner , 06/07/2013 34 of 36 people found this review helpful I can not believe that with all the scathing reviews of this car that it still has a four star overall rating. I bought an 2008 EOS lux 2.0 for my wife 2 years ago. I have lost track of how many times it has been in the shop. Multiple issues, many top leaks, and still leaking, I just have up. The top broke 2 times, it burns oil at more than a quart every 1000 miles, which VW says is acceptable. I bought the car with 32K miles it now has 44K miles two years later, we hate the car and are upside down on it so I can not trade out. The dealership, VW of South Charlotte, is horrid. The service writers will charge you to death if you do not watch carefully. The customer care is worse.