Used 2015 Volkswagen CC Consumer Reviews

Consistently Superior Al , 02/14/2016 Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful My Sport model CC with 2.0L Turbo engine and 6 speed DSG auto transmission is equipped with no extras and still it's equipped very well with uncomplicated controls and it handles better (and is less expensive) than competitive Toyota models (e.g., Avalon, etc.). For my wife and I and our many road trip life, I'm sorry I didn't learn about the VW CC value and driving experience before I went through the big $ numbers with 7 series BMWs and E series Mercedes models. We couldn't be happier with the CCs consistently superior and firm, although never harsh (multi-link sport suspension with 8 inch wide rims are standard), road handling qualities and graceful smoothness. It's standard headlight system, which directs Xenon light toward my intended steering angle a little below 30 mph, is superior to similarly equipped luxury models. Mpg stays around 24-25 around town and it's easy to beat the 31 mpg highway rating. Plenty of trunk room (plus fold down rear seats) for our needs and it does well enough for occasional back seat passengers if they take care upon entering due to the CC's lower roof line. Plenty of room inside front and back and without a top brace around the windows the doors have less of a barrier to entry, plus the windows snug up a full inch after they close (which ends the old issue of air compression when shutting the doors). Our CC is an all-around well-balanced sedan that's quietly attractive as well. Current Update: Well, after 30k miles over the last 14 months, this VW just gets better and better. Silent highway cruiser and kind of elegant and economical for everyday use around town. On several occasions folks have come over to me and asked what make the car is and when I tell them, they make comments around the notion that it doesn't look like any VW they've noticed before in a complimentary way. Main point: This CC wears very well indeed as a safe, roomy, economical vehicle with a sporty feel! More Current Update: After 48k miles and the CC is still the same great car. Just put on a new set of tires (Michelin) and now even more quiet... Now: 58k miles with nothing needing dealership attention and everything about the CC is wearing well (actually, the car doesn't seem 'worn' at all and the design remains subtly fresh). Now: 68k miles on it and still appreciating the car as before, but now that I've just had an engine light go on indicating a faulty intake manifold runner flap, I'm starting to appreciate VW's 100k drive train warranty program some (didn't even think about it before). In response to the engine light fault, VW installed a complete new manifold with several new parts in one day with no charge to me. Car again seems newish and I feel fortunate receiving VW's complete handling of this expensive repair as they did, given the mileage on the vehicle. Kind of amazing these days...

Oustanding Value STEVE , 02/13/2016 R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Update August 2019 Given the pleasant experience of owning this automobile I have decided to keep the vehicle and not sell it or trade it away. I've never taken this position with any vehicle that I've owned in the past. This one is worth keeping. I have owned some very nice automobiles in my driving lifetime. I must admit that the 2015 Volkswagen CC RS Sport Sedan is the best car for the money that I have ever experienced. This vehicle has exceeded my expectations in every category. My automobile was manufactured in Germany with expert craftsmanship and attention to detail. From its design to its performance along with wonderful luxury appointments, the Volkswagen CC RS Sport Sedan is in a league of its own. No regrets here, only complete satisfaction in a product that blows me away every time I drive it. Take it for a test drive and you'll see what I mean. Update 2017: The automobile continues to perform as described. I wouldn't trade it for any other vehicle. All things considered, I would purchase another CC in a Heartbeat. I'm very satisfied. Update August, 2017 No changes in my opinion. Consumers need to pay attention to detail. An example, when you look closely at any Volkswagen look at how well the vehicle is assembled both inside and out. Look at the quality of materials used in the interior of the vehicle. How they fit together without gaps. When you close a door listen to the solid construction when the door closes. Yes, you can get this level of quality from a Mercedes or a BMW but how much more are you going to spend to get that quality? The proof is in the detail. I'm convinced that the Volkswagen CC is underrated by the so called industry experts.

22,000 miles and very happy Tim , 04/13/2017 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I purchased my cc new and have found it to be very reliable and a great value for an entry-level luxury car in terms of all the bells and whistles that you get. The seats are somewhat firm but comfortable on long trips. The car handles and corners beautifully and has a solid feel overall. There is turbo lag at lower RPMs but passing acceleration is quite good. No squeaks or interior noises yet as the materials and panels are high quality and tight. My only complaints so far is that the navigation fails occasionally and gets confused about which road I'm on but I just ordered a map update that I hope will fix and the grill is made with plastic and has a cheap feel. For an entry luxury car, I would prefer real chrome but perhaps this is where some of the cost savings occurred. Resale value is horrid and I'm not sure why that is the case unless it has something to do with VW as a brand overall. However, poor resale value is actually a good thing if you are buying used. UPDATE: 31,000 miles and the driving experience just seems to be even better with a nice balance of smooth cruising and sporty acceleration when needed. Navigation fixed with new update. Overall MPG on highway has improved to 35 MPG and the DSG transmission is very smooth. No squeaks or rattles in the interior as all the panels are tight. No mechanical issues whatsoever. I can't say enough good things about this car. Seems more Audi than VW to me.

CC Rider... Garry Gay , 02/03/2016 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The 2015 CC is a great car at a great value. Many of the same options as on a BMW, Audi or Mercedes at far less the cost and just as good looking (if not better!). This thing is built SOLID. Great handling and acceleration. For those of us who are Baby Boomers, make sure the dealership walks you though all of the great technology.