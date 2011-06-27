Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,098
|$12,518
|$14,991
|Clean
|$9,668
|$11,995
|$14,330
|Average
|$8,808
|$10,949
|$13,008
|Rough
|$7,948
|$9,903
|$11,685
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen CC Executive 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,030
|$14,410
|$16,864
|Clean
|$11,518
|$13,808
|$16,120
|Average
|$10,493
|$12,604
|$14,632
|Rough
|$9,468
|$11,399
|$13,145
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,806
|$13,310
|$15,873
|Clean
|$10,345
|$12,754
|$15,172
|Average
|$9,425
|$11,642
|$13,772
|Rough
|$8,504
|$10,529
|$12,372
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,763
|$14,657
|$17,611
|Clean
|$11,262
|$14,044
|$16,834
|Average
|$10,260
|$12,820
|$15,280
|Rough
|$9,258
|$11,595
|$13,727
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen CC Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,574
|$14,186
|$16,864
|Clean
|$11,081
|$13,594
|$16,120
|Average
|$10,095
|$12,408
|$14,632
|Rough
|$9,109
|$11,223
|$13,145
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen CC V6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,637
|$15,166
|$17,772
|Clean
|$12,099
|$14,533
|$16,989
|Average
|$11,022
|$13,265
|$15,421
|Rough
|$9,946
|$11,998
|$13,853
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,978
|$13,591
|$16,263
|Clean
|$10,511
|$13,024
|$15,545
|Average
|$9,575
|$11,888
|$14,111
|Rough
|$8,640
|$10,752
|$12,676
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,646
|$13,197
|$15,804
|Clean
|$10,193
|$12,646
|$15,107
|Average
|$9,286
|$11,543
|$13,713
|Rough
|$8,379
|$10,440
|$12,319
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,503
|$12,957
|$15,467
|Clean
|$10,056
|$12,416
|$14,784
|Average
|$9,161
|$11,333
|$13,420
|Rough
|$8,266
|$10,250
|$12,056
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,189
|$12,641
|$15,147
|Clean
|$9,755
|$12,113
|$14,479
|Average
|$8,887
|$11,057
|$13,143
|Rough
|$8,019
|$10,000
|$11,806
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,088
|$12,426
|$14,820
|Clean
|$9,658
|$11,907
|$14,166
|Average
|$8,798
|$10,869
|$12,859
|Rough
|$7,939
|$9,830
|$11,552