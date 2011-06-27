  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,098$12,518$14,991
Clean$9,668$11,995$14,330
Average$8,808$10,949$13,008
Rough$7,948$9,903$11,685
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen CC with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen CC near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen CC Executive 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,030$14,410$16,864
Clean$11,518$13,808$16,120
Average$10,493$12,604$14,632
Rough$9,468$11,399$13,145
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen CC with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen CC near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,806$13,310$15,873
Clean$10,345$12,754$15,172
Average$9,425$11,642$13,772
Rough$8,504$10,529$12,372
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen CC with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen CC near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,763$14,657$17,611
Clean$11,262$14,044$16,834
Average$10,260$12,820$15,280
Rough$9,258$11,595$13,727
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen CC with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen CC near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen CC Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,574$14,186$16,864
Clean$11,081$13,594$16,120
Average$10,095$12,408$14,632
Rough$9,109$11,223$13,145
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen CC with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen CC near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen CC V6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,637$15,166$17,772
Clean$12,099$14,533$16,989
Average$11,022$13,265$15,421
Rough$9,946$11,998$13,853
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen CC with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen CC near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,978$13,591$16,263
Clean$10,511$13,024$15,545
Average$9,575$11,888$14,111
Rough$8,640$10,752$12,676
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen CC with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen CC near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,646$13,197$15,804
Clean$10,193$12,646$15,107
Average$9,286$11,543$13,713
Rough$8,379$10,440$12,319
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen CC with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen CC near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,503$12,957$15,467
Clean$10,056$12,416$14,784
Average$9,161$11,333$13,420
Rough$8,266$10,250$12,056
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen CC with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen CC near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,189$12,641$15,147
Clean$9,755$12,113$14,479
Average$8,887$11,057$13,143
Rough$8,019$10,000$11,806
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen CC with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen CC near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,088$12,426$14,820
Clean$9,658$11,907$14,166
Average$8,798$10,869$12,859
Rough$7,939$9,830$11,552
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen CC with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen CC near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Volkswagen CC on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volkswagen CC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,668 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,995 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Volkswagen CC. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Volkswagen CC and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Volkswagen CC ranges from $7,948 to $14,991, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Volkswagen CC is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.