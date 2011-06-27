Used 2009 Volkswagen CC Consumer Reviews
No Longer a VW Amabassador
Loved CC in beginning. Work in sales so lot of people see car & commented on. Couldn't take after purchased bcause recall 4 seat wiring. Washed car 1 week later & window leaked due to seal. Then trunk would not close. All warning signs 4 things to come. After no warranty due to miles: dashboard around ignition & glove box started bubbling & peeling. Then trunk would not open. Wire harness broke no obvious rodent chewing that caused it; cost $250.00. Recall steering column console Aug 11. Sept: steering wheel locked & couldn't drive thought due to recall. Nope, diagnosis rack & pinion issue not related to recall - VW svc est $1600.00 plus $80 tow. Sales colleague was buying; no more!
Looks can be deceiving
Bought the car because I fell in love with it since I test drove it. Fantastic interior, excellent performance and suspension overall. Have owned this car for 4yrs now. Bought it with 20,000 miles. First year car ran like a champ no issues what so ever. Then came second year of ownership and everything went down hill after the warranty expired three months before. Water pump failure, $1,500 fix. Six months later water pump failed again. I though the mechanics were idiots and did not know what they were doing until it failed again a year later. Anyhow, I've had four water pumps replaced in three years. Intake manifold failed twice, PCV valve failure and of course fuel pump failure which are all "common" problems due to poor engineering according to dealer. Constant oil leak until I had to have valve cover gasket redone. Oh yes, rear main seal failed at 40,000. The car has 50,675 miles at the time of this review. Great car when it runs but I have spent more money on repairs for this car than the maintenance work done on my two previous vehicles combined.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
If only the new CC came with a VR6
It is a solid ride, wickedly fast in sports mode and it is very comfortable front and back seats. Wonderful touring car, with the great VW bucket seats. Still a fan.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Stay far far away from these cars!!!!
My wife purchased a 2009 VW CC last year......July 2015. The first day of owning the car the fuel pump went , luckily we purchased the car in CT where the dealers have to give you a 90 day warranty. Car was in the shop for 2 weeks total bill cam e to well over $1000.....luckily we didn't have to pay for it. Car drove good for a few months then the brake booster went(Feb 2016)...........$700 fix. My wife was recently at work and the car wouldn't start.........replaced the coil packs($500 job) , car was out of the shop no more then a few weeks...........check engine light pops up......dreaded P2015 code(intake manifold issue). Luckily VW has a warranty for this........covered for 10 yrs/120k.......fixed free of charge. Got the car back yesterday 07/16/16 , this morning car wont start. I'm telling you guys.......stay far far away from these cars........nothing but headaches!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A waste of money
Paid big bucks for this car, problems from day one. Check engine lights, water leaks, rattles, rattles and more rattles, interior parts that break, horrible build quality.
Sponsored cars related to the CC
Related Used 2009 Volkswagen CC info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI