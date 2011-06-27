  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen CC
  4. Used 2009 Volkswagen CC
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Volkswagen CC Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2009 CC
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,100
See CC Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Drive typeFront wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/573.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,100
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,100
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,100
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,100
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,100
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front head room37.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Front track61.1 in.
Curb weight3300 lbs.
Gross weight4299 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.28 cd.
Length188.9 in.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume109.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Exterior Colors
  • Mocha Brown Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Light Brown Metallic
  • Shadow Blue Metallic
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Island Gray Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Deep Black
  • Iron Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cornsilk Beige, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,100
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See CC Inventory

Related Used 2009 Volkswagen CC Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles