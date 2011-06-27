Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen CC Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,531
|$3,439
|$3,984
|Clean
|$2,320
|$3,156
|$3,655
|Average
|$1,897
|$2,589
|$2,996
|Rough
|$1,474
|$2,022
|$2,338
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen CC VR6 4Motion 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,304
|$4,573
|$5,333
|Clean
|$3,029
|$4,196
|$4,892
|Average
|$2,477
|$3,442
|$4,011
|Rough
|$1,925
|$2,689
|$3,129
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,431
|$3,531
|$4,190
|Clean
|$2,228
|$3,240
|$3,843
|Average
|$1,822
|$2,658
|$3,151
|Rough
|$1,416
|$2,076
|$2,458
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen CC VR6 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,736
|$3,433
|$3,855
|Clean
|$2,507
|$3,150
|$3,536
|Average
|$2,050
|$2,584
|$2,899
|Rough
|$1,593
|$2,018
|$2,261
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,624
|$4,014
|$4,844
|Clean
|$2,405
|$3,684
|$4,444
|Average
|$1,967
|$3,022
|$3,643
|Rough
|$1,529
|$2,360
|$2,842