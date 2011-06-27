Vehicle overview

Toyota is renowned these days for making straightforward, ultra-sensible and dependable transportation without much flair. That makes the 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser the relative black sheep of the family. This dedicated off-roader is anything but straightforward and ultra-sensible. But what it lacks in sensibility, it makes up for with gobs of character; it's fun to drive and even more fun to look at. Plus, it maintains one of those well-known Toyota family traits: It's dependable.

The FJ Cruiser hasn't changed much since its introduction back in '07, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Its stout chassis, wide approach and departure angles, and available locking rear differential make it a genuine go-anywhere type of truck. It's also blessed with precise steering, a robust V6 and a comparably comfortable ride. But around town the FJ isn't as ideal. The thick pillars and gun-slit windows limit visibility and make maneuvering in tight spots difficult. Frequently taking on rear passengers can also get old due to the FJ's access-style rear doors.

Really, this sort of fun/practicality trade-off is commonplace among the dwindling number of off-road-ready SUVs. The Jeep Wrangler is even more compromised and could be considered downright crude compared to the FJ Cruiser, though it does offer a higher degree of off-roading talent. The Nissan Xterra goes the other way, offering the practicality of four full doors and better visibility while lacking the visual flair of its rivals.

Of course, there are also countless crossover SUVs for those shoppers who know they really do need something sensible. But for keeping it real in the old-school SUV sort of way, the 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser continues to be an excellent choice.