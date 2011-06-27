Vehicle overview

"Back in my day, SUVs were for one thing and one thing only: kickin' up a ruckus off-road!" Somewhere, a wizened grandfather may be telling this to his rosy-cheeked grandkid, and it wouldn't be an exaggeration. For the most part, today's crossover SUVs are unapologetic city dwellers, groomed for comfort and convenience. Most of us have forgotten that there was a time when these vehicles were masters of the trail, born to subdue mountains and slice streams without missing a step.

The 2009 Toyota FJ Cruiser is, quite literally, a throwback to these earliest models. It's a modern-day version of the storied "FJ" series of Toyota's Land Cruiser, a line that was known for its indomitable ruggedness and durability. Endowed with a torquey V6, robust underpinnings and ample ground clearance, the FJ Cruiser shines when taken off the beaten path. Its heritage is also reflected in its sheet metal -- its squared lines and close-set headlights hark back to the era of the original FJ.

Around town, this Toyota is reasonably maneuverable, but it comes with a couple of design cues that compromise its appeal as a suburban runabout. Its humongous rear roof pillars and high hood line hinder outward visibility, and its access-style rear doors make getting into the second row a chore. For these reasons, the Nissan Xterra is a better choice for those seeking an off-roader with maximum daily versatility. But the FJ is a lot of fun to drive and own, and will likely satisfy those craving a vehicle with the boulder-crawling spirit of the earliest SUVs.