Estimated values
2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,471
|$17,860
|$20,472
|Clean
|$13,792
|$17,002
|$19,460
|Average
|$12,435
|$15,285
|$17,436
|Rough
|$11,077
|$13,569
|$15,412
Estimated values
2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,717
|$19,397
|$22,234
|Clean
|$14,979
|$18,465
|$21,135
|Average
|$13,505
|$16,600
|$18,937
|Rough
|$12,030
|$14,736
|$16,739
Estimated values
2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,467
|$20,324
|$23,296
|Clean
|$15,695
|$19,347
|$22,145
|Average
|$14,150
|$17,394
|$19,841
|Rough
|$12,605
|$15,440
|$17,538