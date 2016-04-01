Used 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser for Sale Near Me

FJ Cruiser Reviews & Specs
  • 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Light Brown
    used

    2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    124,710 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $24,886

    $1,179 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser in White
    used

    2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    101,587 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $26,900

    $3,007 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    73,673 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $30,985

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser in White
    used

    2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    80,056 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $30,061

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    65,251 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,999

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    98,198 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $26,881

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser
    used

    2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    56,650 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,497

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Dark Green
    used

    2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    95,460 miles

    $29,878

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser in White
    used

    2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    43,495 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,995

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Dark Green
    used

    2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    93,744 miles

    $30,500

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    91,469 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $28,394

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    271,580 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,950

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser in White
    used

    2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser in White
    used

    2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    78,659 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $32,991

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Silver
    used

    2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    77,307 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,999

    $4,527 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Light Brown
    used

    2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    76,692 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,233

    $3,276 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Light Brown
    used

    2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    106,615 miles
    Great Deal

    $26,305

    $2,567 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser in White
    used

    2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    86,418 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,787

    $5,887 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota FJ Cruiser

See all 8 reviews
My ICEBERG FJ
FJ Rocks,01/04/2016
4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
Best vehicle i have ever owned. Best of both worlds. I live in a remote area an do alot of driving an when the weather gets bad i need a suv that will preform safely for me an my family. This one is the best i have ever had. Drives great on road an will go where i need to go. I have owned alot of vehicles but nothing even compares to the fj. If you want a vehicle that will go like a jeep but last like no other buy a fj. Toyota made another great product with the fj. Too bad they dont sell them anymore in the us. I love it. An the aftermarket parts selection are unreal. You can make it customized to your liking in no time.
