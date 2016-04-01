Used 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Valencia - Valencia / California

Convenience Pkg Off-Road Pkg 17" Alloy Wheels Bluetooth Connection Black Dark Charcoal; Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in this 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser at AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Valencia. This pre-owned vehicle is one of thousands in our massive used car inventory at AutoNation. This Toyota includes: ROOF RACK (PPO) Luggage Rack BLACK TOWING RECEIVER HITCH Tow Hitch DARK CHARCOAL, CLOTH SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Toyota FJ Cruiser handles with ease. Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser: The FJ doesn't try to fit in as a family vehicle, or sacrifice some off-road ability in the name of comfort; its singular focus is ruggedness and trail prowess--and it really looks the part, with its retro-fashionable design harking back to the 1960s-era FJ40 trucks. The FJ's tough, body-on-frame construction means that a few bangs or dents from boulders won't get in the way, while a rugged, straightforward interior design, with water-resistant seats and a rubberized floor, really fits the purpose. Those looking to get not only the most rugged off-road ability but also a more fashion-forward urban look will want to get the Trail Teams Edition Strengths of this model include distinctive Trail Teams Edition, strong powertrains, all-weather traction, rugged and retro looks, and Uncompromised off-road ability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEBU4BF4DK149958

Stock: DK149958

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020