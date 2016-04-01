Used 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser for Sale Near Me
- 124,710 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$24,886$1,179 Below Market
Koons Annapolis Toyota - Annapolis / Maryland
2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser Quicksand 17' Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Active Traction Control (A-TRAC), AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6-Speakers, Brake assist, Compass Outside Temperature Gauge, Convenience Package, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Color-Keyed Door Trim Inserts, Garage Door Opener, Inclinometer, JBL Audio w/10 Speakers Subwoofer, Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel, Locking Rear Differential, Multi-Information Display, Rear Parking Assist Sonar, Running Boards, Traction control, Upgrade Package. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF1DK169262
Stock: 0201662A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 101,587 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$26,900$3,007 Below Market
Steve Landers Toyota of Northwest Arkansas - Rogers / Arkansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF7DK157519
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,673 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$30,985
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Valencia - Valencia / California
Convenience Pkg Off-Road Pkg 17" Alloy Wheels Bluetooth Connection Black Dark Charcoal; Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in this 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser at AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Valencia. This pre-owned vehicle is one of thousands in our massive used car inventory at AutoNation. This Toyota includes: ROOF RACK (PPO) Luggage Rack BLACK TOWING RECEIVER HITCH Tow Hitch DARK CHARCOAL, CLOTH SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Toyota FJ Cruiser handles with ease. Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser: The FJ doesn't try to fit in as a family vehicle, or sacrifice some off-road ability in the name of comfort; its singular focus is ruggedness and trail prowess--and it really looks the part, with its retro-fashionable design harking back to the 1960s-era FJ40 trucks. The FJ's tough, body-on-frame construction means that a few bangs or dents from boulders won't get in the way, while a rugged, straightforward interior design, with water-resistant seats and a rubberized floor, really fits the purpose. Those looking to get not only the most rugged off-road ability but also a more fashion-forward urban look will want to get the Trail Teams Edition Strengths of this model include distinctive Trail Teams Edition, strong powertrains, all-weather traction, rugged and retro looks, and Uncompromised off-road ability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF4DK149958
Stock: DK149958
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 80,056 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$30,061
D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana
2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base Recent Arrival! Luxury Pre-Owned vehicles you can trust. Why Exclusive? We are Evansville’s only certified Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen service center. Every luxury vehicle we choose to offer has been serviced by manufacturer-certified master technicians. Get exclusive one owner, local trades and retired company vehicles that have not been sent off, serviced and repaired at a nationwide auction. We are Evansville’s exclusive source for Certified Pre-Owned Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and VW. Get luxury for less at D-Patrick Exclusive Pre-Owned *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 4WD, 17 x 7.5 Steel Wheels, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6-Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Fabric Seat Trim, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 4WD. CARFAX One-Owner. 4D Sport Utility 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V 4WD White CALL US TODAY 812-471-7792 and shop online at www.dpat.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF2DK149117
Stock: E7772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 65,251 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,999
Toyota of Santa Fe - Santa Fe / New Mexico
Call Now 505-780-4996. For special offers: call 505-303-4462. PLEASE SHOW PRIOR TO NEGOTIATION TO RECEIVE ADVERTISED PRICE. Black 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser of Santa Fe, New Mexico, stock #DK172144T, has only 65249 miles. FJ Cruiser is a 4D Sport Utility 4WD . 4.0L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V engine. Dark Charcoal w/Fabric Seat Trim.. Black 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4WD 6-Speed Manual 4.0L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V *BACK-UP /REAR VIEW CAMERA, *BLUETOOTH WIRELESS or SYNC, *This car is eligible for 6 month or 6000 Limited Warranty!, *New Tires, Verified against manufacturer description, 4D Sport Utility, 4.0L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V, 4WD, Black, 17" Alloy Wheels, Active Traction Control (A-TRAC), Compass & Outside Temperature Gauge, Convenience Package, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, IFS/4Link Off-Road Suspension, Inclinometer, Locking Rear Differential, Multi-Information Display, Off-Road Package, Roof Rack, Trail-Tuned Bilstein Shock Absorbers.Call right now and schedule a test drive. Visit us online at www.toyotaofsantafe.com or in person at 1601 Saint Michaels Drive, Santa Fe, NM 87505. We serve all of New Mexico. Price includes all costs to be paid by consumer except for sales tax, registration, title, and $369 dealer transfer service fee. Price is valid for date of sale only. Internet price includes all available offers, incentives, and factory rebates assigned to the dealer. Pricing and availability may vary based on a variety of factors, including options, dealer specials, fees, and financing qualifications. Vehicles shown may have optional equipment at additional cost. You may not qualify for all offers, incentives, discounts, or financing and all are subject to expiration and/or other restrictions. Subject to availability, incentive offerings, current pricing and credit worthiness.Our pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner, we include them. Addition keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BFXDK172144
Stock: DK172144T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 98,198 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$26,881
Labadie Toyota - Bay City / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF4DK149541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,650 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,497
Reliable Auto Sales - Las Vegas / Nevada
Rear Wheel Drive, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Steel Wheels, Tires - Front On/Off Road, Tires - Rear On/Off Road, Conventional Spare Tire, Automatic Headlights, Power Mirror(s), AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Engine Immobilizer, A/C, Rear Defrost, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Back-Up Camera, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, ABS, Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Tire Pressure Monitor www.reliablenv.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEZU4BF6DK013295
Stock: 013295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- 95,460 miles
$29,878
Mike Erdman Toyota - Merritt Island / Florida
7 DAY RETURN/30 DAY EXCHANGE PROGRAM **See Dealer for Details**, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, DEALER SERVICED, LOCAL TRADE, FRESH OIL CHANGE, FREE CAR WASHES FOR LIFE, 4WD, 17 Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Traction Control (A-TRAC), Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6-Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, CD player, Compass & Outside Temperature Gauge, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Drivers Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Color-Keyed Door Trim Inserts, Fabric Seat Trim, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage Door Opener, Inclinometer, JBL Audio w/10 Speakers & Subwoofer, Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Multi-Information Display, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Assist Sonar, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Towing Receiver Hitch w/Wire Harness, Traction control, Upgrade Package, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Toyota 2013 FJ Cruiser Army Green 4.0L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V 4WD 5-Speed Automatic Recent Arrival! Odometer is 1624 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF4DK169725
Stock: 51987A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,495 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,995
Phil Long Toyota - Trinidad / Colorado
ONLY 43,495 Miles! FJ Cruiser trim, ICEBERG exterior and DARK CHARCOAL interior. Hitch, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, UPGRADE PKG, ROOF RACK, CONVENIENCE PKG, TOWING RECEIVER HITCH & WIRING HARNES... CLICK ME!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera. 4x4, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGESUPGRADE PKG 17" alloy wheels w/P265/70R17 tires, active traction control (A-TRAC), electronically controlled locking rear differential, 115V 400-watt pwr outlet, JBL AM/FM stereo w/6-disc CD changer, MP3/WMA playback capability, (10) speakers & subwoofer, SiriusXM radio, aux audio jack, USB port w/iPod connectivity, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio, leather-trimmed steering wheel, exterior color-keyed door trim inserts, floating ball type multi-info display w/inclinometer, compass & temp gauge, shift knob & transfer levers w/silver accents, rear backup sonar assist, CONVENIENCE PKG remote keyless entry, cruise control, rear wiper, exterior spare tire cover, privacy glass, ROOF RACK, TOWING RECEIVER HITCH & WIRING HARNESS. Toyota FJ Cruiser with ICEBERG exterior and DARK CHARCOAL interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 260 HP at 5600 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com explains "If distinctive looks and outstanding off-road ability are important to you in a midsize SUV, the 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser is hard to beat.".EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYBrake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring SystemOUR OFFERINGSWelcome to Phil Long Toyota of Trinidad! As your premier Trinidad Toyota dealerHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-29.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF7DK151610
Stock: T11945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 93,744 miles
$30,500
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
Local 1 Owner well maintained FJ in Excellent Condition ! NEW ARRIVAL! MORE PICS AND INFO COMING SOON!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF6DK160640
Stock: TC60640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 91,469 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$28,394
Jim Norton Chevrolet - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma
2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser Black 4.0L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V 6-Speed Manual 4WD Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 1398 miles below market average!Available at Jim Norton Chevrolet. We take pride in selling the cleanest, most well maintained vehicles in the Tulsa area. All of our vehicles are meticulously inspected for quality and safety for your peace of mind!The Norton family has been serving Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Missouri and Arkansas for over 80 Years. Jim Norton Chevrolet takes pride in providing the friendliest customer service possible for your next new or used Car, Truck or SUV. We believe the car buying process should be fun, informative, easy, and a low pressure experience. Visit us today at www.jimnortonchevy.com we would love to hear from you! Come join the Norton family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF2DK154575
Stock: PTT005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 271,580 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,950
Riverside Autoplex of Poteau - Poteau / Oklahoma
Bluetooth, Hands-Free connection. 4WD, 17 x 7.5 Steel Wheels, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6-Speakers, Anti-Whiplash Front Head Restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake Assist, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual Front Impact Airbags, Dual Front Side Impact Airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Fabric Seat Trim, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front Wheel Independent Suspension, Illuminated Entry, Low Tire Pressure Warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Window Defroster, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction control, Variably Intermittent Wipers, and Voltmeter.Recent Arrival!Take the short drive to BIG savings at Riverside Autoplex of Poteau, your low price, hometown dealer. 2100 S Broadway, Poteau, OK 74953. Call now to set your VIP appointment at (918) 647-2228.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF7DK157150
Stock: P18348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$20,995
Leachman Cadillac - Bowling Green / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF7DK158833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,659 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$32,991
BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Contact BMW of The Woodlands today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser . This 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Toyota FJ Cruiser gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Equipped with 4WD, this Toyota FJ Cruiser gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. One of the best things about this Toyota FJ Cruiser is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser: The FJ doesn't try to fit in as a family vehicle, or sacrifice some off-road ability in the name of comfort; its singular focus is ruggedness and trail prowess--and it really looks the part, with its retro-fashionable design harking back to the 1960s-era FJ40 trucks. The FJ's tough, body-on-frame construction means that a few bangs or dents from boulders won't get in the way, while a rugged, straightforward interior design, with water-resistant seats and a rubberized floor, really fits the purpose. Those looking to get not only the most rugged off-road ability but also a more fashion-forward urban look will want to get the Trail Teams Edition. It comes with a 120V power outlet, aluminum sill plates, leather steering wheel and special off-road suspension with Bilstein shocks. This model sets itself apart with strong powertrain, Strong off-road ability, rugged and retro looks, all-weather traction, and distinctive Trail Teams Edition Being part of our BMW of The Woodlands family brings you lots of support and friendly service. We offer free shuttle service in The Woodlands area and a comfortable waiting area with complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks. ***** Well buy your car. No purchase necessary. ***** *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF9EK180253
Stock: EK180253
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 77,307 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,999$4,527 Below Market
Automaxx of San Diego - Spring Valley / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF3CK120160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,692 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,233$3,276 Below Market
Luxury Warehouse North - Hendersonville / Tennessee
Just Arrived !!2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4WD Clean One-Owner Hard to Find Vehicle Lots of Extras Low Miles 4.0L DOHC V6 5-Speed Automatic Four Wheel Drive Power Windows Power Door Locks Remote Key-less Entry Climate Controlled Air Conditioning Great Color Combination (Quicksand/White Top with Charcoal Cloth) Cruise Control Premium AM/FM/CD/SAT Audio System Gage Cluster Package Suspension Lift with Custom METHOD Wheels and Nitto A/T Grappler Tires (All around including spare tire) Rocker Panels Priced to Sell Quickly !!Luxury Warehouse North is rated Best Pre-Owned Dealership in TN for 2017 2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com !! *** With hundreds of 5-Star Rated Reviews that's why we say this is absolutely the best car buying experience you'll ever have !! *** Internet price includes FREE DELIVERY and a 7-DAY RETURN POLICY (ask our dealership reps for details) ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF9EK182861
Stock: AP0102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,615 milesGreat Deal
$26,305$2,567 Below Market
Scott Clark Honda - Charlotte / North Carolina
2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base 4D Sport Utility 4.0L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V 4WD 5-Speed Automatic **USB PORTS, **TOWING PACKAGE, 4WD. We offer Market Based Pricing, so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. "We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours" - Scott Clark Most of our vehicles include a FREE Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty, see dealer for details......
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF2EK208068
Stock: PV08068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 86,418 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,787$5,887 Below Market
West Herr Toyota of Williamsville - Williamsville / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU4BF9EK202879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota FJ Cruiser
- 5(63%)
- 4(25%)
- 3(13%)
