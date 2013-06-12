Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
Pros & Cons
- Unique design inside and out
- high level of off-road capability
- comfortable seats
- simple controls.
- Hard to see out of
- cramped and difficult-to-access rear seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review
It's not the most versatile five-passenger midsize SUV out there, but if distinctive style and outstanding off-road ability are important to you, the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser is hard to beat.
Vehicle overview
Given Toyota's reputation for play-it-safe vehicle designs, the funky FJ Cruiser stands out. Even in the eighth year since its introduction, it still looks whimsical and retro, a throwback to the FJ40-series Land Cruisers from decades past. Behind that iconic styling, there's real off-road capability, so the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser is rare not just among Toyotas, but also among sport-utility vehicles as a whole. It's with a heavy heart, then, that we bid farewell to the FJ Cruiser: Toyota has announced it will discontinue this midsize SUV after the 2014 model year.
With its two primary front doors and two, rear-hinged half-doors, the FJ Cruiser has always been more like a tall coupe than a traditional five-passenger SUV. This door design makes the FJ Cruiser interesting and distinctive, but it also makes getting in and out of the backseat cumbersome, especially if you have small children. Furthermore, the FJ's bunker-like windows make seeing out of this vehicle a challenge, whether you're on an off-road trail or just trying to negotiate your way into the Starbucks drive-through. Apart from these practicality issues, the Toyota FJ Cruiser is a pretty neat vehicle to drive. Its strong V6 engine, responsive steering and relatively comfortable ride make it a lot more viable as a daily driver than you might expect.
At the same time, its spiritual home is definitely off the pavement. Even in stock form, the FJ is quite capable of scaling rocky hillsides or frolicking in the sand dunes thanks to its high ground clearance, capable suspension and generous approach and departure angles. It's also available with serious four-wheel-drive hardware, including low-range gearing, a locking rear differential and a pretty sophisticated off-road traction control system known as A-TRAC. The Trail Teams Ultimate Edition package ups the ante with a TRD-developed suspension that includes special Bilstein shock absorbers (with remote reservoirs for the rear dampers) and new front springs that increase ride height.
The departure of the Toyota FJ Cruiser will leave a bit of a void in the small population of midsize SUVs with legitimate off-road credentials. The 2014 Jeep Wrangler is the obvious alternative, as it's virtually unstoppable off-road, available in two- or four-door body styles and easily customizable thanks to extensive aftermarket support. Yet the Wrangler isn't as likable for commuting, given its louder cabin and bouncier ride. The Nissan Xterra, meanwhile, is a more civilized option with a more accommodating backseat, but its interior isn't as high-quality as the Toyota's and it's not as capable off-road. Although not perfect, the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser represents a desirable middle ground between these two. If you want one, this is certainly the year to buy.
Toyota FJ Cruiser models
The 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser is a five-passenger midsize SUV with two conventional (front-hinged) front doors and two half-sized, rear-hinged doors.
The FJ Cruiser is offered in only one trim level and comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, an electronically controlled locking rear differential (manual-transmission 4WD models only), a limited-slip rear differential (2WD models only), full power accessories, air-conditioning, an eight-way manually adjustable driver seat, four-way manually adjustable passenger seat, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, water-resistant cloth upholstery, heavy-duty vinyl flooring, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.
Most options are bundled in packages. The Convenience package adds rear privacy glass, a rear wiper, a spare tire cover, keyless entry, cruise control, a rearview camera and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Upgrade package adds 17-inch alloy wheels, upgraded traction control on four-wheel-drive models, rear parking sensors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, ancillary gauges and trip computer functions, and an 11-speaker JBL sound system with a six-CD changer. The Off-Road package adds Bilstein shock absorbers, the locking rear differential (for automatic-transmission models), an upgraded off-road-oriented traction control system (known as A-TRAC) and additional instrumentation (including an inclinometer and compass). Other options include 16-inch alloy wheels with BFGoodrich all-terrain tires, upgraded Bilstein shock absorbers, larger brakes and a performance exhaust kit.
The Trail Teams Ultimate Edition package arrives later in the model year and will include a specially tuned TRD suspension (with remote reservoirs for the rear shock absorbers), 16-inch bead-lock wheels (better for aired-down tires during off-roading), all-terrain tires and an upgraded front skid plate that provides better protection. All Trail Teams FJ Cruisers get a Heritage Blue paint job (with a matching blue roof) and include the bulk of the content from the Convenience and Upgrade packages.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser is powered by a 4.0-liter V6 engine that produces 260 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque.
Three different drivetrain configurations are available: A five-speed automatic transmission with rear-wheel drive (and a limited-slip differential) is the standard setup. You can also get one of two different four-wheel-drive systems: There's a part-time 4WD system mated to the five-speed automatic transmission and a full-time system fitted with a six-speed manual transmission and a rear locking differential. The locking differential is optional on automatic-equipped 4WD models.
EPA-rated fuel economy for the two-wheel-drive model is 18 mpg combined (16 mpg city/20 mpg highway) -- not great, but typical for an off-road-oriented midsize SUV with a gasoline engine. With four-wheel drive, those numbers are 18 mpg combined (17 mpg city/20 mpg highway) with the automatic and 16 mpg combined (15 mpg city/18 mpg highway) with the manual.
Safety
Standard safety features on the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.
In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the FJ Cruiser received the top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset and side-impact tests. Its seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. The FJ received the second-best rating of "Acceptable" in the Institute's roof-strength crash test.
Driving
On the road, the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser performs surprisingly well, considering it was designed with serious off-roading in mind. The V6 engine offers lots of grunt and moves the heavy truck with authority, though it can get coarse and loud at high rpm. The ride is surprisingly compliant over serious bumps, and the suspension tuning and precise steering feel put the more rudimentary Jeep Wrangler to shame when driving on pavement. There's a considerable amount of wind noise at highway speeds due to the Toyota's decidedly un-aerodynamic body, but it's still more serene than the Jeep.
Once the road goes away, the Toyota FJ Cruiser is in its element. The combination of ample ground clearance, available knobby all-terrain tires, and the available locking rear differential and advanced traction management system gives it the ability to tackle rugged trails with ease. It can keep up with the Jeep Wrangler on most trails, though due to the FJ's challenging visibility, it can be hard to see what you're running over.
Interior
The 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser sports a no-frills interior design with a touch of style. Certain dash panels are color-matched to the outside body color. Controls are well placed and easy to use, though some buttons and knobs are comically huge. The front seats offer good comfort, and the water-repellent upholstery and rubber floor covering are ready for the kind of abuse active owners may inflict upon them when the FJ is used as intended.
The thick rear roof pillars and outside-mounted spare tire that make the exterior look so cool create enormous blind spots and diminish rear visibility, so the rearview camera and parking sensors are very worthwhile add-ons. Even the view out the front isn't that great because of the high dash and hood. The wide but slim windshield needs three wipers for complete coverage in the rain, but admittedly, the trio looks pretty cool in operation.
The rear seating area has its own problems, starting with the rear-hinged back doors. As on old-school extended-cab pickups, you have to open the front doors first before anyone gets in or out of the backseat. The FJ Cruiser's tall ride height also requires a bit of a climb to get inside, and once you're in, the accommodations are fairly tight for three people. There is plenty of legroom back there, however, with the rear bench set rather far back in the cabin. Folding down both sections of that 60/40-split rear seat creates a cargo hold with a healthy 67 cubic feet of space. That's about the same as in a Honda CR-V.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- comfort
- off-roading
- appearance
- driving experience
- safety
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- towing
- road noise
- handling & steering
- sound system
- climate control
- ride quality
- transmission
- value
- seats
- visibility
- spaciousness
- technology
- acceleration
- fuel efficiency
- oil
- maintenance & parts
- engine
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is my second FJ Cruiser, so I'm already partial to this vehicle. I've taken my 09 hunting in eastern Nevada, and I was very impressed with it's 4wd ability. I took this rig through areas quads had problems with, and it performed. I have no doubt that the 14 FJ would do as well. I'm amazed that Toyota is discontinuing this model after this year. These are great. I love both of mine, and wouldn't trade them for anything comparable. My 09 is a manual transmission, and the 14 is an automatic.
Leased it for 36 months so far, not one problem!! Not one. Only complaint is back seat space is limited; not for 6 foot adults! Amazing in snow, very comfortable front seats.
I bought the FJ Cruiser because its cool! So far i have been very happy with the vehicle. Its fun to drive, has plenty of power, and is solid and well built . Also it has all kinds of safety features through out. As for some of the reviews I read online.....Go to your toyota dealer and drive one, if you can still find one, toyota cut the FJ line and wont be making them anymore.
The FJ Cruiser is the perfect vehicle for our situation. We have 3 dogs, a pop up camper and live in Ohio, where the winters can be rough. The rubber floor and water resistant seats, the ability to tow 5,000 lbs. and the off road and bad weather capabilities make it a joy to own. Update, 6/6/2016: although the FJ is a great vehicle for what it's designed for its not a great tow vehicle. We upgraded from a pop up camper to a 21' hybrid that when loaded approaches 5,000#. In a strong crosswind it tossed the FJ around like a rag doll, due to the very short wheelbase and high ride height. White knuckle driving at any speed above 50 mph was the result. We quickly traded it in on a Toyota Tundra and you'd hardly even know the camper is back there. I absolutely loved the FJ and miss it terribly but the great thing is they are APPRECIATING in value, which is unheard of. Mine had an MSRP of $34,900, I owned it for 18 months and 20k miles, received $33,000 on trade after negotiating the Tundra to $400 under invoice. The dealer advertised the FJ for $36,900 and it sold in 4 days!!!! Told me when I traded it that they have several customers looking for a pristine, well cared for FJ. You can't go wrong owning one of these great vehicles!!!! 12/6/2016 Update: I traded the FJ in on a Tundra last year due to the fact that I bought a 20 ft. camper. It weighs 3700 lbs. and loaded is pushing 4800. right at the FJs limit. I went to FJ Cruiser forums and most guys there suggested that although the FJ can pull that weight they didn't recommend it. The big problem is braking in an emergency and also problems associated with the short wheelbase and high wind situations. The Tundra pulls and stops like a champ. You barely know its back there. The good news is the great trade in value of the FJ. It was outstanding. 2 years of ownership and 20,000 miles and the gave me $1600 less than I paid for it! That's unbelievable. I'm seeing FJs advertised for more than the original msrp and they don't last long. Mine was sold immediately.
Sponsored cars related to the FJ Cruiser
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV 4WD
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|17 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|260 hp @ 5600 rpm
|4dr SUV 4WD
4.0L 6cyl 6M
|MPG
|15 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|260 hp @ 5600 rpm
|4dr SUV
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|16 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|260 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|25.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Acceptable
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Toyota FJ Cruiser a good car?
Is the Toyota FJ Cruiser reliable?
Is the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser?
The least-expensive 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser is the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,680.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $29,270
- 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $28,860
- 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $27,680
What are the different models of Toyota FJ Cruiser?
More about the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser Overview
The Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: FJ Cruiser SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M), and 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A).
What do people think of the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2014 FJ Cruiser 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2014 FJ Cruiser.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2014 FJ Cruiser featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser?
Which 2014 Toyota FJ Cruisers are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2014 FJ Cruisers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $30,995 and mileage as low as 9814 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser.
Can't find a new 2014 Toyota FJ Cruisers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota FJ Cruiser for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,298.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,638.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
Related Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used GMC Terrain 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2014
- Used Porsche Panamera
- Used Toyota C-HR 2018
- Used Nissan Altima 2015
- Used Acura RDX
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2015
- Used Dodge Durango 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles