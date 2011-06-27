  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota FJ Cruiser
  4. Used 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive off-road ability
  • distinctive interior and exterior styling
  • comfortable front seats.
  • Limited visibility fore and aft
  • cramped rear seat with impeded entry and exit.
Other years
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Toyota FJ Cruiser for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Estimate
$14,194 - $19,458
Used FJ Cruiser for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

It's not the most versatile choice available, but if distinctive looks and outstanding off-road ability are important to you in a midsize SUV, the 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser is hard to top.

Vehicle overview

No doubt influenced by its forebears, the 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser nods to the old school, with its boxy shape and narrow-set headlights inspired by the design cues of the original, iconic FJ40 that came to America in the 1960s. And just like the old FJ, it is as tough and agile as a mountain goat thanks to a robust engine, a rugged chassis and a nimble off-road nature.

The FJ Cruiser hasn't changed much since its introduction four years ago. Of course, this means that its strengths and weaknesses haven't changed, either. While it offers reasonable maneuverability and comfort on either blacktop or dirt, the FJ's thick roof pillars and high hood line compromise visibility. Rear-seat ingress and egress is also awkward. Despite the increased folding angle for the front passenger seat in this year's model, climbing (key word) into the back is still hampered by small rear-access doors and a high step-in height. Well, this is a vehicle for sport, not limousine duty.

As midsize SUVs go, the 2011 FJ Cruiser has formidable competition. The 2011 Nissan Xterra has four conventional doors, so it's a better choice for those who want a capable off-roader with maximum daily versatility. And there's always the venerable 2011 Jeep Wrangler. Although not as refined or powerful as the FJ, it has four real doors (in the Unlimited model) and about the best off-road ability of anything with four wheels. That said, the 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser is still a serious piece of off-road kit and should satisfy anyone who wants a rugged rig with the boulder-crawling spirit.

2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser models

The 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser is a midsize SUV with standard-size front doors and smaller, rear-hinge half doors. It's offered in a single trim level with a list of standard features that includes 17-inch steel wheels, two-tone exterior paint, air-conditioning, power windows and locks, eight-way manual adjustment for the driver seat and a six-speaker audio system with CD/MP3 player, satellite radio, Bluetooth, auxiliary/USB jacks, iPod integration and steering-wheel-mounted controls.

Options include a Convenience package that offers keyless entry, power side mirrors, cruise control, rear privacy glass, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a rearview camera. The TRD package includes 16-inch alloy wheels, all-terrain tires and off-road-biased suspension tuning. The Upgrade Package #2 (oddly, there is no #1) features 17-inch cast-aluminum wheels, a full-size spare tire (with matching wheel), active traction control (4WD), a locking rear differential, rear park assist, a 120-volt AC outlet, an upgraded 11-speaker JBL audio system with six-CD changer, a leather-trimmed steering wheel, silver-tone cabin accents and additional gauges including an inclinometer and compass.

The All Terrain package (available on 4WD models) includes Bilstein shocks, a locking rear differential, active traction control and the additional gauges of the Upgrade package. The Trail Teams Special Edition will debut later in the model year and offer Army Green paint, black bumpers/grille/mirrors, water-resistant seats and floors, the features of the TRD and All Terrain packages, skid plates, rock rails, rearview camera, multiple power outlets and the JBL sound system.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Toyota FJ Cruiser receives minor equipment changes, including upgraded standard audio system and better access to the rear seat, plus folding headrests for rear seat passengers. The Trail Teams Special Edition debuts later in the year, complete with Army Green paint, fortified underpinnings and water-resistant seats and floors.

Performance & mpg

Beneath the hood of the 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser is a 4.0-liter V6 good for 260 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque. Both a five-speed automatic and a six-speed manual transmission are offered. FJs with manual transmissions are only available with a full-time four-wheel-drive system; models with automatic transmissions come with either two-wheel drive or a part-time 4WD system.

Towing capacity, at 5,000 pounds when properly equipped, is about average. Fuel economy ratings stand at 17 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined for the 4WD with the automatic transmission. The 4WD with the manual gearbox drops to 15/19/17, while the 2WD is 17/22/19.

Safety

Standard safety features include stability control, traction control, antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags and rollover-sensing side curtain airbags. In Edmunds testing, the Toyota FJ Cruiser came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet -- very good performance for an off-road SUV.

The Toyota FJ Cruiser has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash-testing procedures. Its 2010 ratings, however, (which aren't comparable to the new methodology) were a top five-star rating for driver safety in head-on collisions, while front passenger protection rated four stars. In side-impact testing, front and rear passenger protection received five stars.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the FJ its top score of "Good" for the vehicle's protection of occupants in frontal-offset and side-impact collisions. The roof strength test resulted in a second-best score of "Average."

Driving

The 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser is in its element when off-road. With ample suspension articulation, it crawls over boulders, ruts and most other obstacles with ease. The FJ is also surprisingly good on pavement, offering precise steering and a smooth ride. But the boxy shape creates noticeable wind noise at highway speeds, and poor outward visibility can make parking or identifying off-road obstacles difficult. Acceleration from the V6 engine is brisk, particularly at low- and midrange speeds. Notably, the FJ does not require premium fuel.

Interior

The FJ's retro-themed dash is color-keyed to match the exterior. Controls are placed within easy reach and are easy to find. The front seats are comfortable, but the rear compartment is a tight fit and requires a high step-up for entry. Wide roof pillars, small rear windows and a tailgate-mounted spare tire all contribute to poor rearward visibility. Front visibility is also less than optimal due to the FJ's high hood line.

The rear-access doors, like those on most extended-cab pickups, open rearward. Though this configuration offers a wide portal with both front and rear doors open, it's tiresome if you're frequently carting rear passengers, as the rear doors won't open with the front doors closed. This is a vehicle for sport, not for kids. With the rear seats folded, 67 cubic feet of cargo space is created.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser.

5(75%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.6
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I am 52 and look for excuses to drive my FJ
tom522,03/27/2011
Well it is still brand new, so only can say limited, but this is my 8000 mile report, just drove thru a tough winter and this thing was the easiest thing I have ever seen in deep snow. I would go out after a huge storm and people stuck all over and it just seemed weird because it was SO easy. You just cant help getting the feeling of a very well built truck. I feel like a kid in a way, I keep driving down dirt roads looking for a hill to climb over. Its actually pretty quite, unless going highspeed on x-way. You get a FJ Cruiser if you want easy. Easy in the snow, easy on the ice, easy off road, easy around town.
Just got my 2nd one
fjbob,04/01/2011
I had a 2007 Silver manual FJ and absolutely loved it! 2 weeks ago we were in an accident on I95 where we were hit from behind and then swerved and smashed head-on into the concrete barrier (ever see the insurance industry/gov't crash tests with the crash test dummies? - that was us) at around 60 mph. I came out w/o a scratch; my wife & kid had some buising and a couple broken ribs, but overall very well off.The truck was totalled, but we walked away from the accident - very impressive!I just got a brand new 2011 model to repalce it (Brick Red).If you want a fun, tough, and safe vehicle, this is definately it. I truly believe that my 1st FJ saved us very serious injury or even our lives!
Very rugged and sturdy
Jim1947,03/01/2011
Its a 2011, I can only say so much, ask me in 10 years, but in a few thousand miles, it has tackled all sorts of big snow storms, it has pulled out a few larger vehicles, it warms up quick, you just feel like your driving in a very sturdy truck, but much smoother. I keep pressing the issue in how much it can do, and it has not failed yet, done some off roading, I have the 4X4 with the off road pkg, that does make a difference, between work and not owning it for years yet, my off roading has been limited, its quiet on freeway unless your over 75 and sometimes if a strong wind is hitting you from another direction, the radio is good
A Comfortable Beast
joef5,03/25/2011
Well, you only buy one of these if your looking for a all terrain vehicle, this is what its for and this is what is does very well. I have done sand dunes, and 2 feet of snow with ease. I am amazed at some of these reviews, Jesus. I am not going to complain about a chevy 4 cyl thats gets lots of MPG because it cant fit 8 people, and I am not going to complain about a Rubicon 4X4 because its not a luxury ride, there are different cars and trucks for different things. The FJ Cruiser is a all terrain vehicle thats very capable of normal driving, its quiet, its dependable, I know people with over 100,000 miles without one problem and it will go ANYWHERE you want. You just feel safe in it.
See all 12 reviews of the 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Used 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser Overview

The Used 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: FJ Cruiser SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Toyota FJ Cruisers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser.

Can't find a used 2011 Toyota FJ Cruisers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota FJ Cruiser for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,238.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,210.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota FJ Cruiser for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $24,305.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,520.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota FJ Cruiser lease specials

Related Used 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles