Vehicle overview

With its squared-off lines and round, close-set headlights, the 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser pays homage to the original FJ40 that tamed tough trails from the early '60s to the mid-'80s. Yet today's FJ has more than just retro styling to remind us of that rugged Toyota classic. As with its forebears, the FJ Cruiser is blessed with a torquey engine, a robust chassis and the chops to take on ruts, steep muddy hills or just about any other off-road adventure you can throw at it.

Toyota introduced the FJ Cruiser for the 2007 model year, and this midsize SUV has stayed pretty much the same since. This year does see a couple notable changes. Revised variable valve timing is a new addition to the V6 engine, and the result is a bump in power (from 238 horsepower to 259) as well as a slight increase in fuel economy. There's also a new Trail Teams Special Edition package, though it does little more than bundle hardware from existing packages with an exclusive Sandstorm exterior paint color and blacked-out trim details.

Just as before, the FJ offers reasonable maneuverability and comfort even when it's not taking its owner to remote locations. However, there are two main drawbacks to this midsize sport-utility: hindered outward visibility and awkward access to the rear seats. The massive rear side roof pillars and tall hood line can make for anxious moments when parking, while the small rear access doors make entry to and exit from the second row a chore.

For these reasons, the more conventional-looking four-door Nissan Xterra is a better choice for those seeking an off-roader with maximum daily versatility. Another option would be the venerable Jeep Wrangler. It's not as refined as the FJ, but it has four real doors (via the Unlimited model) and also boasts the best off-road capabilities of the bunch. That said, the 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser is without question a lot of fun to drive and own and will likely satisfy those desiring a vehicle with the boulder-crawling spirit of the earliest SUVs.