  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota FJ Cruiser
  4. Used 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(34)
Appraise this car

2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive off-road ability, distinctive interior and exterior styling, comfortable front seats.
  • Limited visibility fore and aft, cramped rear seat with impeded entry and exit.
Other years
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Toyota FJ Cruiser for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price
$20,888
Used FJ Cruiser for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

It's not the most versatile choice available, but if distinctive looks and outstanding off-road ability are important to you in a midsize SUV, the 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser is hard to top.

Vehicle overview

With its squared-off lines and round, close-set headlights, the 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser pays homage to the original FJ40 that tamed tough trails from the early '60s to the mid-'80s. Yet today's FJ has more than just retro styling to remind us of that rugged Toyota classic. As with its forebears, the FJ Cruiser is blessed with a torquey engine, a robust chassis and the chops to take on ruts, steep muddy hills or just about any other off-road adventure you can throw at it.

Toyota introduced the FJ Cruiser for the 2007 model year, and this midsize SUV has stayed pretty much the same since. This year does see a couple notable changes. Revised variable valve timing is a new addition to the V6 engine, and the result is a bump in power (from 238 horsepower to 259) as well as a slight increase in fuel economy. There's also a new Trail Teams Special Edition package, though it does little more than bundle hardware from existing packages with an exclusive Sandstorm exterior paint color and blacked-out trim details.

Just as before, the FJ offers reasonable maneuverability and comfort even when it's not taking its owner to remote locations. However, there are two main drawbacks to this midsize sport-utility: hindered outward visibility and awkward access to the rear seats. The massive rear side roof pillars and tall hood line can make for anxious moments when parking, while the small rear access doors make entry to and exit from the second row a chore.

For these reasons, the more conventional-looking four-door Nissan Xterra is a better choice for those seeking an off-roader with maximum daily versatility. Another option would be the venerable Jeep Wrangler. It's not as refined as the FJ, but it has four real doors (via the Unlimited model) and also boasts the best off-road capabilities of the bunch. That said, the 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser is without question a lot of fun to drive and own and will likely satisfy those desiring a vehicle with the boulder-crawling spirit of the earliest SUVs.

2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser models

The 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser is a midsize SUV technically with four doors. The front doors are standard-sized, but the rear doors are smaller and are reverse opening. A single trim level is offered, and its list of standard features includes 17-inch black steel wheels, snazzy two-tone exterior paint, air-conditioning, power windows and locks, eight-way manual adjustment for the driver seat and a six-speaker CD/MP3 stereo.

Options include a Convenience package that offers keyless entry, power side mirrors, cruise control, rear privacy glass, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a rearview camera. Two "Upgrade" packages bring with them features such as alloy wheels, a locking rear differential, a premium audio system with a six-CD changer, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, active traction control (4WD models only), rear park assist and an information display that includes a compass and an inclinometer.

Serious off-road enthusiasts will want to consider the following two packages. The All Terrain package includes special 16-inch alloy wheels, all-terrain tires, performance shock absorbers and a locking rear differential. Taking it a step further is the Trail Teams package that includes most of the contents of the All Terrain and Convenience packages and adds blacked-out body accents (hood, grille, mirrors, bumper caps), skid plates and special paint and seat fabric.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser benefits from engine modifications for increased horsepower and fuel economy. There's also a new Trail Teams Edition package that's mostly just a variant of the Off Road package.

Performance & mpg

Pop the hood of the 2010 FJ Cruiser and you'll find a 4.0-liter V6 good for 259 hp and 270 pound-feet of torque. Both a five-speed automatic and a six-speed manual transmission are offered. FJs with manual transmissions are only available with a full-time 4WD system; models with automatic transmissions come with either two-wheel drive or a part-time 4WD system.

Towing capacity, at 5,000 pounds when properly equipped, is about average, as is fuel economy -- 17 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined in 4WD models with the automatic transmission. The manual lowers to 15/19/17, while 2WD is 17/23/19.

Safety

Standard safety features include stability control, traction control, antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags and rollover-sensing side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet -- very good performance for an off-road SUV.

In government crash tests, the Toyota FJ Cruiser earned a top five-star rating for driver safety in head-on collisions, while front passenger protection rated four stars. In side-impact testing, front and rear passenger protection received five stars. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the FJ its top score of "Good" for the vehicle's protection of occupants in frontal-offset and side-impact collisions.

Driving

The 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser is in its element off-road. Thanks to its ample suspension articulation, it crawls over boulders, tree roots and most other obstacles with ease. It's also better than most customers would expect on pavement, with precise steering and a smooth ride. The FJ's boxy lines result in noticeable wind noise on the highway, though. In terms of power, this year's engine revisions have given the FJ a bit of a boost -- acceleration is brisk. Notably, the FJ no longer requires premium fuel either.

Interior

The FJ's dash features retro themes and is color-keyed to match the exterior. For the most part, the controls are well placed and easy to find. The front seats are comfortable, but the rear compartment is a tight fit and requires a high step up for entry.

The rear access doors are like a crew-cab pickup's in that they open rearward. Though this setup means that a wide portal is created when the doors are opened, it ultimately proves to be a bit inconvenient. The rear doors don't open unless the front doors are also opened, and they can be difficult to close if you're seated in back. As a result, the FJ isn't the best choice if you're looking for a kid-friendly hauler. With the rear seats folded, 67 cubic feet of cargo space is created.

Wide C-pillars, small rear windows and a tailgate-mounted spare tire all contribute to poor rearward visibility. Front visibility is also less than optimal, thanks to the FJ's high hood line. As a result, parking maneuvers can be challenging; it can also be tricky to spot obstacles when traveling off-road.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser.

5(94%)
4(2%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
34 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

No problems at 50k miles, UPDATE at 126k
mikkeb,10/02/2013
4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
This is my first Toyota, and I bought it new, a 2010 Trail Teams Edition. After 50K miles, I have not had to repair anything. In fact, there isn't even a rattle or squeak. I have taken it off road and it has performed well. There are negatives about the vehicle, but you should know them before you buy. The vehicle has blind spots, not because there aren't enough windows to see the vehicles, it is because the vehicle is so tall, that most passenger cars are below the view of the window. Remember, this vehicle was designed for off-road, and ground clearance is important. A couple cheap convex mirrors cures this problem. The gas mileage is average for an SUV, but this is obvious too. UPDATE at 105k miles. No problems or complaints to discuss. No mechanical problems of any kind. I just replaced the rear brakes. UPDATE at 126K miles. No problems or complaints to discuss. No mechanical problems of any kind. I change the oil every 5K miles and it discolors very little and no loss is noticed. Update 178k - No mechanical problems and I towed a camper 18000 miles to Alaska and across the country. I still have a small timing cover leak, but it isn’t getting worse or affecting the oil level. I have so much confidence with this vehicle, that I would take it anywhere.
Fun and quirky
Raider,10/16/2010
In spite of some minor design issues, the FJ is the best do-it-all, purpose built SUV on the market. If you don't need/want 4 full doors and don't routinely haul adult back seat passengers, it is extremely comfortable and spacious. It is absolutely the best vehicle I have ever owned for off road performance and handles winter road conditions with ease (I have had three jeeps - no comparison). The blind spot issue has received too much attention. If you know how to use rear/side mirrors you will not have a problem. Wind noise is surprising low in spite of cool "rolling brick" aerodynamics. Bullet-proof engine and transmission. Interior is simple and controls are well thought out. FUN!
Highly recommended
Dan,04/23/2010
I am surprised these are not more popular. I traded in my 2005 4Runner and like the FJ better so far. The lack of gas mileage in my opinion is overrated...it's not too bad at around 19-20 mpg for me. The back seat room is decent and the blind spot isn't THAT big of a deal too me.
Great niche truck
ed,12/09/2009
I absolutely love this truck. Styling is a matter of taste. The retro theme is appealing to me however, and I like having a truck that doesn't blend in. The engine is very powerful with a lot of low end torque, great exhaust note too. The suspension is made with off roading in mind and is a bit floaty with some body roll in the turns. Regardless though it is surprisingly fun to drive. Also very smooth/comfortable on the road/hwy. Was worried about wind noise w roof rack but no more than my Explorer had. Gas mileage avg 19 mpg mixed. Not bad considering: 4200 lbs, powerful engine, big tires, and styling sacrifices some aerodynamics. Back seat tight getting in/out but don't really ever use.
See all 34 reviews of the 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Used 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser Overview

The Used 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: FJ Cruiser SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base is priced between $20,888 and$20,888 with odometer readings between 145115 and145115 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Toyota FJ Cruisers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2010 FJ Cruisers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,888 and mileage as low as 145115 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser.

Can't find a used 2010 Toyota FJ Cruisers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota FJ Cruiser for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,899.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,194.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota FJ Cruiser for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,143.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,610.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota FJ Cruiser lease specials

Related Used 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles