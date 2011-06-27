Vehicle overview

For a brand long known for building cars that put practicality and reliability before "hey-look-at-me" styling, the 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser is a bit of an outlier.

While this midsize SUV shares much of Toyota's core dependability DNA, its rugged looks make it stand out anywhere it goes. The FJ's traditional body-on-frame design and excellent off-road capability also go against the recent trend toward building car-based crossover SUVs. But even if it's an outlier, the FJ Cruiser has a lot going for it.

On the road its strong V6 engine, responsive steering and reasonably comfortable ride quality make it a lot less truckish than you might expect -- and more fun than the average Toyota as well. Off the pavement is where the FJ Cruiser really shines, however, thanks to its high ground clearance, generous approach/departure angles and serious four-wheel-drive hardware including low-range gearing and a locking rear differential.

The FJ Cruiser's quirky design saddles it with several inherent weaknesses, though, including the short windows and thick roof pillars that create blind spots large enough to make negotiating tight urban environments a little dicey. The rear half-doors also make getting in and out of the backseat a hassle.

That said, we still are fond of the unapologetic FJ. Its main competitor, the 2013 Jeep Wrangler, is even less refined for everyday driving, though it does provide superior off-road capability and greater opportunities for aftermarket modifications. The Nissan Xterra takes the opposite approach, offering more livable qualities like four real doors and better visibility. As such, the FJ Cruiser represents the middle-ground choice for a rugged SUV that's happy to spend a lot of time in the dirt.