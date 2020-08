Used 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser for Sale Near Me

XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts

WOW! GREAT DEAL! : 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser Sport Utility 2DNO ACCIDENT!AWD!We are proud to present this beautiful 2014 Jeep Cherokee. 'It's not the most versatile choice available, but if distinctive looks and outstanding off-road ability are important to you in a midsize SUV, the 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser is hard to top.' Edmund's expert reviewPros- Impressive off-road ability- distinctive interior and exterior styling- comfortable front seats.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEBU4BF0AK076051

Stock: 31-3521

Certified Pre-Owned: No