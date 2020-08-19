Used 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser for Sale Near Me

Showing 1 - 18 out of 197 listings
  • 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Black
    used

    2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    132,115 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,999

    $5,381 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    137,164 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,386

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser in White
    used

    2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    122,904 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,995

    $810 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Yellow
    used

    2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    172,490 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,800

    $2,655 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    127,360 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    145,617 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,488

    $714 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    83,249 miles

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    95,569 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,499

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    151,322 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,499

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Black
    used

    2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    57,772 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Black
    used

    2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    73,897 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,999

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser
    used

    2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    147,940 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,490

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser
    used

    2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    108,787 miles

    $21,500

    $1,114 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Black
    used

    2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    129,793 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,900

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Black
    used

    2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    133,452 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,498

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser
    used

    2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    139,411 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,000

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser in White
    used

    2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    120,428 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,399

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Dark Green
    used

    2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    98,732 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,488

    Details

  • 5
    (94%)
  • 4
    (3%)
  • 3
    (3%)
No problems at 50k miles, UPDATE at 126k
mikkeb,10/02/2013
4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
This is my first Toyota, and I bought it new, a 2010 Trail Teams Edition. After 50K miles, I have not had to repair anything. In fact, there isn't even a rattle or squeak. I have taken it off road and it has performed well. There are negatives about the vehicle, but you should know them before you buy. The vehicle has blind spots, not because there aren't enough windows to see the vehicles, it is because the vehicle is so tall, that most passenger cars are below the view of the window. Remember, this vehicle was designed for off-road, and ground clearance is important. A couple cheap convex mirrors cures this problem. The gas mileage is average for an SUV, but this is obvious too. UPDATE at 105k miles. No problems or complaints to discuss. No mechanical problems of any kind. I just replaced the rear brakes. UPDATE at 126K miles. No problems or complaints to discuss. No mechanical problems of any kind. I change the oil every 5K miles and it discolors very little and no loss is noticed. Update 178k - No mechanical problems and I towed a camper 18000 miles to Alaska and across the country. I still have a small timing cover leak, but it isn’t getting worse or affecting the oil level. I have so much confidence with this vehicle, that I would take it anywhere.
Report abuse
