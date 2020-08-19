Used 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser for Sale Near Me
197 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 132,115 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,999$5,381 Below Market
- 137,164 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,386
- 122,904 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995$810 Below Market
- 172,490 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,800$2,655 Below Market
- 127,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,995
- 145,617 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$18,488$714 Below Market
- 83,249 miles
$23,995
- 95,569 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,499
- 151,322 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$19,499
- 57,772 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$24,995
- 73,897 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,999
- 147,940 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,490
- 108,787 miles
$21,500$1,114 Below Market
- 129,793 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,900
- 133,452 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,498
- 139,411 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,000
- 120,428 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,399
- 98,732 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,488
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota FJ Cruiser searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota FJ Cruiser
Read recent reviews for the Toyota FJ Cruiser
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.934 Reviews
Report abuse
mikkeb,10/02/2013
4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
This is my first Toyota, and I bought it new, a 2010 Trail Teams Edition. After 50K miles, I have not had to repair anything. In fact, there isn't even a rattle or squeak. I have taken it off road and it has performed well. There are negatives about the vehicle, but you should know them before you buy. The vehicle has blind spots, not because there aren't enough windows to see the vehicles, it is because the vehicle is so tall, that most passenger cars are below the view of the window. Remember, this vehicle was designed for off-road, and ground clearance is important. A couple cheap convex mirrors cures this problem. The gas mileage is average for an SUV, but this is obvious too. UPDATE at 105k miles. No problems or complaints to discuss. No mechanical problems of any kind. I just replaced the rear brakes. UPDATE at 126K miles. No problems or complaints to discuss. No mechanical problems of any kind. I change the oil every 5K miles and it discolors very little and no loss is noticed. Update 178k - No mechanical problems and I towed a camper 18000 miles to Alaska and across the country. I still have a small timing cover leak, but it isn’t getting worse or affecting the oil level. I have so much confidence with this vehicle, that I would take it anywhere.
Related Toyota FJ Cruiser info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2012
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Lexus GS 350 2015
- Used Ford Taurus 2018
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2017
- Used Toyota Prius 2015
- Used Jeep Compass 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used BMW 4 Series
- Used BMW 7 Series
- Used Genesis G80
- Used Lincoln Navigator
- Used HUMMER H3
- Used Subaru Ascent
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Ram Dakota
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Highlander Virginia Beach VA
- Used Toyota Camry Lansing MI
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid Everett WA
- Used Toyota C-HR Fort Worth TX
- Used Toyota Highlander Raleigh NC
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Naperville IL
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Springfield MO
- Used Toyota Corolla Macon GA
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Ashburn VA
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Riverside CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010 Fontana CA
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012 Hollywood FL
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018 Tacoma WA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M5 2020
- 2021 BMW M5 News
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- 2020 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 Lamborghini Aventador
- 2020 XF
- 2021 Canyon
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2021 Transit Connect
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2020 Prius Prime
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- 2019 e-Golf