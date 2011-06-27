Used 2017 Toyota Avalon Consumer Reviews

Saved my life Dr. Arnold Shrewsbury D.Th , 04/11/2017 XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 40 of 44 people found this review helpful On 4-7-17 My wife and I were returning home from a nice dinner in a nearby city. We are both a young 70. We were on a four lane highway where the speed limit was 70. In the left lane was a flatbed wrecker and I was in the right lane. I was doing 68 mph as I had just looked. Suddenly a vehicle came upon us at a fast rate of speed in the left lane and veered into me. I immediately ran off the highway to the right with no control. We slammed through a ditch and hit a tree. Our beautiful Toyota Avalon which had only some 28,000 miles was totally destroyed. We should have been in the morgue but both survived. My wife is the worst hurt and had to have back surgery due to a broken vertebrae. I am in terrible pain as I am a solid bruise from top to bottom. The Avalon did her job by deploying all her airbags protecting us. As damaged as she is, the inside was the same size as before the accident. Although I am a strong believer in God I also credit the good people at Toyota for implementing these safety features. Dr. and Mrs. Arnold Shrewsbury D.Th. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very pleased so far! Sujit Dhar , 09/07/2017 XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I really enjoyed my last Avalon-the mail reason for a new Avalon was the safety controls-rearview camera, navigation system-lane changing warnings, haveall the safety bells and whistles-like them-ne changing ! Very spacious, has a very quiet smooth riding and accelerating engine, comfortable seats-the main complaint is being able to close the door-it opens wide-good Very reliable spacious comfortable safe car-the instrument panel is the week point-illogically placed small letters hard to read, the heavy doors are very difficult to close from inside-why don't you put a strap!

Affordable Luxury - wonderful solid car Charlie , 10/25/2017 XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful After driving a 2001 BMW 740i for many years, I wasn't sure how I would feel getting behind the wheel of the Avalon. I have to admit, I'm absolutely thrilled with the quality, ride and performance. The engine is whisper quiet and feels perfectly matched with the car. It never labors and also seems perfectly matched with the transmission. I have an issue with the road noise.. but it's not wind noise or engine noise, I believe it is the tire selection. I had the same concerns with my BMW, so as soon as is reasonable, I'll be replacing the tires with the attention to picking a tire with a quieter tread design. Also, I was shocked to discover there aren't any Fog Lights. Given Toyota's attention to Safety, Fog Lights should be standard on all models. I am very happy with the quality of the interior. The Leather is very nice and the stitching on the seats and dash are of a high quality. I have only one quality complaint, and that has to do with the knobs on the radio. Toyota uses a very classy 'knobless' design on most of the dash, simply touch what you want... but the radio knobs are large light weight, cheap appearing faux chrome dials. It's not a big thing, but it stands out among all of the other quality components. All in all, I'm very happy with this car. Especially given the pricing. This is a large, comfortable car that will not disappoint you. And in the Sport Mode, the engine and transmission will give plenty of power for a fun commute. Enjoy.

Avalon is as good as any Lexus orBMW for much less Thomas Bonneau , 06/07/2017 XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful You can get for 20% less than MSRP, just have to shop around for the right dealer. It doesn't matter where you buy it, free maintenance and service plan can be performed at any Toyota dealer nationwide. I got mine for $28,200 plus a 5 yr 125,000 bumper to bumper warranty with $0 deductable for $1300. Walked out the door with total price with NY tax, tags, title and bumper to bumper warranty for $32,257 cash price. This car is worth every penny!