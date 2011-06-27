Estimated values
2017 Toyota Avalon XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,142
|$21,467
|$23,009
|Clean
|$19,612
|$20,914
|$22,379
|Average
|$18,551
|$19,809
|$21,118
|Rough
|$17,491
|$18,703
|$19,857
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Avalon XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,164
|$20,476
|$21,998
|Clean
|$18,659
|$19,948
|$21,395
|Average
|$17,651
|$18,894
|$20,190
|Rough
|$16,642
|$17,839
|$18,984
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Avalon Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,621
|$22,960
|$24,529
|Clean
|$21,052
|$22,369
|$23,857
|Average
|$19,914
|$21,187
|$22,513
|Rough
|$18,776
|$20,004
|$21,169
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,781
|$22,198
|$23,843
|Clean
|$20,234
|$21,627
|$23,189
|Average
|$19,140
|$20,484
|$21,883
|Rough
|$18,046
|$19,340
|$20,576
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Avalon Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,080
|$24,409
|$25,975
|Clean
|$22,473
|$23,780
|$25,264
|Average
|$21,258
|$22,523
|$23,840
|Rough
|$20,043
|$21,266
|$22,417