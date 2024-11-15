Skip to main content

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT vs. Tesla Model S Plaid: Mega EVs Battle in Edmunds U-Drags

Can the Tesla's track pack help it beat Porsche's most hardcore Taycan yet?

Edmunds U-Drags: Tesla Model S Plaid vs. Porsche Taycan Turbo GT
  • written by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
    edited by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 1999 BMW M Roadster to local punk shows.
  • The Tesla Model S Plaid is a mind-meltingly quick electric car.
  • Porsche's Taycan Turbo GT is equally absurd, and it's the Tesla's newest challenger.
  • These two go head-to-head on our U-Drags course to see which is best.

The Tesla Model S Plaid was the standard for head-scratchingly quick EVs, but since its launch, plenty of other automakers have thrown their hats in the ring. The newest contender is the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. This extra spicy Taycan is actually the most powerful road-going Porsche ever made and can kick out 1,019 horsepower and 914 lb-ft of torque when using launch control. And since this is U-Drags, launch control is exactly what we'll be using. 

The Taycan Turbo GT's numbers only slightly trail the Model S Plaid's 1,020 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque. But more power isn't all the Tesla has up its sleeve. We spent $20,000 to add the Plaid's Track pack, which means we get bigger carbon brakes, lighter wheels and much stickier Goodyear Eagle F1 rubber. The Porsche is on equally grippy footing, sporting Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tires. The Tesla is also slightly lighter than the Porsche, coming in at 4,810 pounds. (The Porsche weighs 5,100 pounds.)

On paper, this race is as close as it gets. So can the $242,295 Taycan best the $111,380 Model S? You're going to have to watch the video to find out.

Consider These RecommendationsAdvertisement
Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 1999 BMW M Roadster to local punk shows.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model