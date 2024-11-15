Porsche Taycan Turbo GT vs. Tesla Model S Plaid: Mega EVs Battle in Edmunds U-Drags

The Tesla Model S Plaid was the standard for head-scratchingly quick EVs, but since its launch, plenty of other automakers have thrown their hats in the ring. The newest contender is the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. This extra spicy Taycan is actually the most powerful road-going Porsche ever made and can kick out 1,019 horsepower and 914 lb-ft of torque when using launch control. And since this is U-Drags, launch control is exactly what we'll be using.

The Taycan Turbo GT's numbers only slightly trail the Model S Plaid's 1,020 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque. But more power isn't all the Tesla has up its sleeve. We spent $20,000 to add the Plaid's Track pack, which means we get bigger carbon brakes, lighter wheels and much stickier Goodyear Eagle F1 rubber. The Porsche is on equally grippy footing, sporting Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tires. The Tesla is also slightly lighter than the Porsche, coming in at 4,810 pounds. (The Porsche weighs 5,100 pounds.)

On paper, this race is as close as it gets. So can the $242,295 Taycan best the $111,380 Model S? You're going to have to watch the video to find out.