Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe for Sale Near Me
9 listings
- 25,177 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$139,980
- 27,267 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$169,995
- 8,846 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$224,950
- 12,789 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$228,888
- 26,635 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$202,790
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$329,000
- 2,635 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$272,980
- 1,922 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$292,978
- 4,047 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$359,995
Consumer Reviews for the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe
Overall Consumer Rating41 Review
Wheelman4000,08/29/2010
The drophead coupe is like it looks like in the pictures. A phantom ewb hardtop but a convertible. Do not buy a rolls convertible. 1, total waste of money. 2, it gets dirty easily because the interior is meant to be covered. 3, rarely any of the colors that you can choose for the exterior look good with the shape of the car (see if you go to Rolls Royce dealership.) And lastly, TERRIBLE gas mileage (as all rolls have.) The size of the vehicle makes the car worse.
